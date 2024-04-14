A 70-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police attended late on Friday night, with a 15-year-old arrested in connection.

The man's family have since been informed, while the teenager has now been charged in connection with his death.

The 15-year-old male is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 15 April, 2024.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with the deceased’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our enquiries.”