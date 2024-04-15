The Scottish Conservatives are set to force a vote on scrapping the controversial Hate Crime Act.
Douglas Ross’s party will use their opposition day on Wednesday to call for the new law to be repealed.
They have urged Labour, the Lib Dems and “the more sensible Nationalists” to back their motion.
The Scottish Government’s Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act took effect on April 1.
In its first week, Police Scotland received more than 7,000 complaints, with just 240 – 3.3% – recorded as hate crimes.
The Act consolidated previous hate crime legislation and created an offence of stirring up hatred against certain protected characteristics.
Although the result of Wednesday’s vote will have no material effect on the legislation, it will see Labour and the Lib Dems forced to respond.
They both backed the change to the law when it went through parliament in 2021.
However, the two parties have been criticised for keeping a low profile during the furious row that dominated the Act’s first days.
Tory shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay said: “Humza Yousaf’s disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction.
“It is proving every bit as unworkable as many critics warned – and must be repealed.
“As well as being an unacceptable risk to free speech, it is taking a huge toll on Scotland’s police officers. They're being deluged with thousands of complaints – many of them vexatious from individuals out to settle scores.
“Officer numbers are at their lowest level since 2008, and the police were already turning a blind eye to certain crimes, so this increased workload is completely unsustainable."
“The Scottish Conservatives were the only party to oppose the SNP legislation when it went through parliament.
“We now appeal to Labour and Lib Dem MSPs – and the more sensible Nationalists – to admit they made a huge mistake and back our call for its repeal.”
The Scottish Government, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Lib Dems have been approached for comment.
