But the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals in Scotland (Cilips), has urged the local authority to re-think its plans amid ‘grave concerns’ over the impact the closures would have on local people.

Seven libraries were initially earmarked for closure at the start of last month, but this is now thought to have been downgraded to five.

The move comes after South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture (SLLC) withdrew its services from a number of facilities and handed them back to council control.

READ MORE: Former SNP rising star charged over multiple alleged sex offences

The initial list of branches due to shut included Forth Library, Blantyre Library, Hillhouse Library, Bothwell Library, Greenhills Library ,Halfway Library and Cambuslang Library.

Cilips fear thousands will loose access to libraries (Image: NQ)

In an open letter sent to SLC on Monday, Cilips Membership Officer Kirsten MacQuarrie, said that thousands of people would be left without access to a library closer than a one-hour trip on public transport.

The letter also raises the danger of SLC failing to discharge its statutory duty under equality legislation to ensure that people have adequate provision to access libraries.

The letter states: “We are writing to implore you and your fellow Councillors to reconsider the legal and societal implications of your deeply troubling decision to close seven public libraries across South Lanarkshire.”

READ MORE: How this Lanarkshire house became owner of a company

It continues: “We are gravely concerned by the fact that these closures will leave South Lanarkshire with the lowest number of library branches per population anywhere in Scotland: fewer than one library branch per 20,000 people and less than half our national average.

“Our analysis suggests that over 19,700 of your constituents will now no longer have access to a library branch within a one hour round trip on public transport.”

Cilips also said that the council has failed to undertake an Equality Impact Assessment, raising concerns about the impact on protected groups.

Its letter states: “We are greatly troubled by indications that South Lanarkshire Council took no legal advice before deciding to close the seven libraries in question.

“Such legal counsel may have highlighted your statutory duty to secure the provision of adequate library facilities for all persons resident in your area, in a way that is also compliant with the Equality Act, upholding social justice for those with protected characteristics and reducing the inequalities of outcome which result from socio-economic disadvantage.”

South Lanarkshire Council is facing a £20.5 million shortfall in its budget, requiring savings across almost every part of the council’s work.

It has announced a £1million Community Fightback Fund (CFF) to keep some facilities open in the short term, and a Future Libraries Fund as a separate, £150,000 fund to reprovision services.

The council has been approached for comment.