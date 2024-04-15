Supporters of the union will need to find a “positive argument” to keep Scotland in the UK, Gordon Brown has said.
Speaking to the FT, the former prime minister said it was not enough to rely on the SNP having “messed it up”.
While Humza Yousaf’s party’s popularity has plummeted in recent years, support for independence has remained steady.
Last week, a YouGov survey had Labour ahead of the SNP in Westminster voting for the first time since before the 2014 referendum.
But while the SNP has the support of just 31% of voters, some 47% are in favour of Scottish independence.
Mr Brown told the FT it would be a “challenge” to defeat the Yes campaign now.
“You’ve got to put a positive argument. You can’t just say the SNP have failed, therefore independence is off the agenda . . .
"In the long run, the forces pulling Britain apart are greater than the forces holding it together, unless something is done about it.”
He later told the paper: “Britain’s got major problems, partly because of Brexit and everything else.
"But we’ve never fallen, except for very brief periods, for self-interested individualism.
"We could build a cohesive and fair society if we had the right conditions.”
Last year, Mr Brown published a “blueprint” for constitutional change. If picked up by a Starmer government, it would see Labour devolve powers across the rest of the UK and replace the House of Lords with an elected senate of regions and nations.
Asked if it was going to be adopted, he replied: “We’ll see.”
The ex-Labour leader was speaking to the paper to promote the multibank, which he established with online retail giant Amazon.
They operate like a food bank but also provide clothes, furnishing, toiletries, and baby goods, with many of the donations coming from companies with surplus goods. that people need, and charities know the people who need them.
Since August 2022, they have given away 2 million items, worth £20m.
“Next year, we could get up 20 million, which could be £200m,” he said.
Last November, The Herald revealed that Mr Brown’s ambition is to open another six across the UK, including one in Glasgow.
Responding to Mr Brown's comments on independence, Scottish Greens economy spokesperson Maggie Chapman said: “Given opinion polls show public opinion on independence is broadly 50-50 at the moment, way higher than when the Yes campaign first kicked-off, and after more than a decade of Tory austerity, any new Labour government must accept Scotland deserves the chance to put a vote to the people once again - anything less would be undemocratic. “
