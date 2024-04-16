The hotel noted it had, “new for 2024”, now introduced a “cycle-hire service with a choice of recommended routes to help visitors get active and explore the Ayrshire coast and countryside”.

It said: “As part of The National Cycle Network, a selection of routes ranging from two to 22 miles allow visitors of all ages and abilities to explore Ayrshire for between three and 12 hours with the new cycle-hire service now available at The Gailes.”

Setting out the varied routes on offer, the hotel added: “Heading south from The Gailes, National Cycle Network 7 (NCN 7) provides links to the South Ayrshire towns of Barassie, Troon, Prestwick and Ayr. This route is 90% traffic free and takes in spectacular views over the Firth of Clyde towards the Isle of Arran and Ailsa Craig. These routes are mostly flat and are suitable for beginners through to more experienced cyclists.

“Heading north from The Gailes, National Cycle Network 7 (NCN 7) links to Irvine town centre with a number of options to continue the journey to Kilmarnock, Eglinton Park, Kilwinning, Saltcoats, Stevenston, Ardrossan, Seamill and Largs. These locations are on cycle paths that are 99% traffic free and offer views of the Isle of Arran, as well as the River Irvine and Garnock River.”

SimpsInns noted it is, as part of its new offering, working with North Ayrshire Council on the local authority’s Travel Smart programme to help promote cycling in the area.

Janette Mitchell, Travel Smart ambassador for SimpsInns at The Gailes Hotel & Spa, said: “We’re really excited to be offering our visitors a new way to create their own two-wheel adventure on the North Ayrshire coast in 2024.

“People can now get active and enjoy a range of cycle routes that will allow them to get off the beaten track and discover what the North Ayrshire coast has to offer. Cyclists are also able to plan their own routes in manageable sections and explore the North Ayrshire coast and countryside at their own pace.”

She added: “As part of our new cycle-hire facility and cycling breaks in 2024, we’re delighted to be working with North Ayrshire Council to encourage our visitors to think about more sustainable and eco-friendly ways to travel.”

The hotel said: “Outdoor enthusiasts can now saddle up with hybrid bikes for casual rides or exploring the nearby cycle routes. Electric bikes also allow visitors to take their two-wheel adventure to the next level with effortless pedalling.”