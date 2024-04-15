A union has called off a planned strike by journalists at STV as talks were held in a dispute over pay.
National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members at the broadcaster were set to walk out for 24-hours on Tuesday but the union announced on Monday afternoon this has been cancelled.
The NUJ said in a statement: “Following extensive talks (on Monday) aimed at resolving the current pay dispute at STV the NUJ has agreed to postpone (Tuesday’s) planned strike pending talks resuming later this week.”
They said a strike planned for May 1 remains in place.
NUJ members at the broadcaster walked out for 24-hours last month in the pay dispute, with picket lines in place outside its offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee and members in Edinburgh meeting MSPs outside the Scottish Parliament.
No STV news bulletins ran that day, with the station’s flagship news programme STV News At Six replaced by an episode of outdoors show Sean’s Scotland, fronted by weatherman Sean Batty.
The NUJ is seeking a 6% pay rise for members to “keep pace with inflation” during the cost-of-living crisis, and it claimed their salaries are less than equivalent roles at the BBC or ITV.
The union said STV, which is independent from ITV, offered the 6% increase for the bottom 3% of earners and claimed it cannot afford to pay more.
STV said a proposal involving all staff receiving a bonus was rejected by the union, and the broadcaster described its offer as “fair”.
Prior to the strike last month, Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser, said: “Our members across Scotland produce the award-winning journalism that is the flagship of the STV brand and are only asking for their pay to keep track with inflation.”
An STV spokesperson said: “STV remains open to further dialogue but the NUJ’s claim for an above inflation pay increase of 6% – nearly twice the current level of inflation – is unrealistic and unaffordable.
“In this economic climate, the offer made is both fair and financially responsible and is already being paid to over 85% of our colleagues across the rest of the business, including news colleagues in the Bectu union who voted to accept the award.
“Our enhanced offer, which included confirmation of a bonus for all STV employees, as we won’t agree a separate deal for NUJ members, was rejected by the NUJ.”
