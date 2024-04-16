SCOTTISH Borders Housing Association has joined forces with Cruden Homes to deliver its biggest-ever new-build project.
The “landmark development” will see the housebuilder construct 70 new affordable homes on the site of the former Howdenburn Primary School in Jedburgh.
The homes were delivered after SBHA identified “significant housing demand” in the Borders town, with more than 350 applicants expressing a preference for living in the area. Analysis by the association meanwhile revealed a need for diverse housing options within the town.
The new 5.57-acre development, which is designed by architects at Aitken Turnbull, will provide a mix of two, tree and four-bedroom homes and infrastructure such as roads, footpaths and a sustainable urban drainage system, while also providing access to “ample” open green space.
Julia Mulloy, chief executive of SBHA, said: “We are delighted to be working on this project with Cruden Homes and Aitken Turnbull, who both have a strong track record of delivering affordable homes in the Scottish Borders and beyond.
“We know the life-changing impact that a home can have, and this development affirms our determination to further extend our role in the provision of quality affordable housing in the Scottish Borders. In addition, the project will also seek to maximise local training and employment opportunities, underscoring SBHA’s commitment to fostering economic growth and resilience within the region.”
Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes said: “This exciting landmark development is a great example of Cruden’s strategic commitment to delivering land-led affordable housing projects for partner organisations, and we are delighted to continue delivering quality new homes in the Scottish Borders region.
“At Cruden, we are also focused on creating a legacy that goes beyond the provision of the new homes and as such we will be exploring training, employment, and other community benefits we can bring to the area.”
Ben Glennon, associate and project architect at Aitken Turnbull, said: "The essence of our design centres on a new community green space, which will serve as a focal point for the development and Howdenburn Drive. New informal pedestrian routes will be established to ensure connectivity with the neighbourhood, and we will be working with the council to provide ecological and amenity enhancement for the development that will benefit the whole of Howdenburn area."
