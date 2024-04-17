APEX Hotels has invested £2.9 million to revamp its Grassmarket hotel in Edinburgh.
The independent company has refurbished 122 bedrooms and corridors and added a further three rooms following the conversion of a former meeting space.
All room and corridor lighting has also been upgraded to LED bulbs as part of the hotel’s commitment to net zero.
The refurbishment underlines the owning Springford family’s commitment to the hotel, which was the first property bought by Norman Springford for Apex Hotels in 1996. Apex now has nine properties across the UK, including properties in London, Bath, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Pitlochry, where the Pine Trees last year.
Ronnie MacKay, cluster general for Edinburgh, said: “We are delighted to be upgrading our rooms and corridors for our customers to enjoy. Apex City of Edinburgh is a popular destination in the heart of Grassmarket in Edinburgh’s Old Town, boasting some of the best views of Edinburgh Castle and the city.”
Apex said it has been working with Ian Springford Architects for design consultancy, with CLC Group the lead contractor overseeing the works.
Michael Stott, commercial director of Apex Hotels, said: “Apex Hotels continues to grow following a positive financial year, allowing us to re-invest in our properties across the UK. We recognise the popularity of Edinburgh as a destination and the high standards our guests expect. This investment will provide even more capacity at the hotel and ensure our visitors have the very best stay with us.”
