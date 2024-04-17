The minister will be among the speakers at the university's Research Centre for Health (ReaCH) ‘Power of Partnership’ showcase.

She will be joined by Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) director, Elinor Jayne, and Patient and Public Involvement (PPI) representative, Caroline Sincock, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Tickets to the event, which will be held from 9.30am to 2pm on Tuesday in Glasgow Caledonian’s Annie Lennox Building, are available online.

Ms Minto said: “I am always heartened when I hear about the research being done in Scottish universities and the highly collaborative approaches that are often being taken to work in multi-disciplinary ways and across organisations and sectors.

"The Research Centre for Health at Glasgow Caledonian University is a fantastic example of this.

“I'm impressed by the breadth of the research activities at ReaCH and their clear commitment to collaboration and partnership working.

"I know they are working with a wide range of organisations, and with diverse groups of patients and the public to address some difficult health challenges.

“There are many examples of this, some of which I am pleased to note have been with funding support from the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office.”

The university's Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Steve Decent, added: "Our researchers work closely with the public, people with lived experience of health conditions, the Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland, NHS Scotland and many charities.

"The most important research questions are co-created with our partners, as they know best what matters most to the members of the communities they serve.

"What makes GCU different from many other universities is that we bake impact into our research projects right from the start."