Forth Ports has revealed it is set for a record-breaking number of cruise ship calls at its facilities on Scotland’s east coast this year.
It said that its Capital Cruising business had a record 161 cruise calls booked in this season, calling across Scotland’s east coast and carrying an estimated 235,000 passengers who will be visiting Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee during 2024.
Forth Ports said: “This is further growth for the cruise business, which welcomed 149 vessels in 2023, where ships sail directly into the Port of Leith, Rosyth and Dundee’s cruise berth as well as deep-water anchorages in the River Forth for Newhaven and South Queensferry.”
It noted the cruise season in Scotland traditionally runs between April and October.
Forth Ports said: “Edinburgh is a globally popular destination and viewed by the cruise market as a ‘marquee’ cruise destination with iconic attractions, events, heritage and culture and, most importantly, the city is known for welcoming cruise lines and cruise passengers.”
It added: “Dundee is enjoying further strong growth in cruise, with 16 calls booked for 2024. Their season starts on April 27 with the arrival of the Seaborne Venture. In 2023, the port welcomed 14 cruise ships and, in 2022, it had four.”
Rob Mason, head of cruise at Forth Ports, said: “We are excited to have started our busiest-ever cruise season. Cruise is an important contributor to our local and national economy. Over the past decade, there has been an incredible 93% growth in the attraction of cruise in Scotland.
“Ninety-one per cent of cruise passengers repeat a cruise, with 60% returning to a destination. We are working hard with the city, destination partners, communities and the wider cruise industry to…deliver another success cruise season. We look forward to giving a warm Scottish welcome to cruise passengers this year.”
