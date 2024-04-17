Brought to you by
This Spring, Tattu, the modern Chinese restaurant group, welcomes Blossom Season with enchanting floral installations, a fresh spring menu, terrace takeovers and bespoke cocktails.
As March draws to a close, each Tattu restaurant will bloom, embracing the longer days and the vibrant change of the season, promising an unforgettable experience for every guest.
Tattu Restaurant proudly unveils its latest culinary creations for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. This year's menu is a vibrant exploration of tastes, textures, and aromas, curated to offer guests an unparalleled modern Chinese dining experience.
Each dish captures the essence of the season, blending fresh, vibrant ingredients with a contemporary twist.
Discover an array of elegant new dishes, including the Crispy Kataifi King Prawns served with mango & sweet chilli.
Don't miss the Salt & Pepper Monkfish, a contemporary take on an Eastern classic, boasting delicate yet robust flavours.
Vegetarian options abound, with dishes like the Kung Po Tofu and King Oyster Chinese Curry, offering a rich tapestry of tastes.
For meat enthusiasts, indulge in the Char Siu Pork Two Ways with our signature sauce, served alongside nashi pear and crackling or the Sticky Beef Short Rib, a Tattu favourite reinvented. The Black Pepper Beef Fillet promises a bold taste, complemented by wok-fired peppers and shallots.
And to end on a sweet note, savour the iconic Cherry Blossom dessert, a playful homage to the surrounding blooms, featuring hints of cherry, chocolate, and candy floss.
Alongside the a la carte dishes, Tattu has a new daytime menu offering – Taste of Tattu. The new Taste of Tattu experience is available Monday to Friday, 12-6PM, and Saturday 12-3PM. Opt for two courses at £28.50, or three for £33.50, and enjoy complimentary Jasmine Steamed Rice for the table.
Guests can also experience a fusion of flavours with Tattu’s Imperial Sunday Roast, an elevated Sunday dining experience that reimagines the traditional Sunday roast with a Tattu twist. Available 12PM-6PM.
For dining reservations throughout Blossom Season, visit: Tattu's website tattu.co.uk
See Tattu Edinburgh
18 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA. Spring menu available from 23rd April
