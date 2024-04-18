Shortlists for the sought-after Scottish Newsbrand of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award have not been revealed as winners will be announced on the night of the ceremony. The shortlist for Weekly Newsbrand of the Year will be revealed in May.

Both Teddy Jamieson and Neil Mackay have been nominated for Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year and Feature Writer of the Year.

From The Herald business team, Scott Wright and Martin Williams have been nominated in the Financial/Business Journalist of the Year category.

Kevin McKenna is nominated for Columnist of the Year and Ron Mackenna for Food and Drink Writer of the Year, with both David Bol and Andrew Learmonth nominated in the politics category.

In the Reporter of the Year category both David Pratt and and Martin Williams have been nominated, with the latter also in the Scoop of the Year category alongside Neil Mackay.

Vicky Allan has been nominated for Specialist Reporter of the Year, and Susan Egelstaff for Sports Feature Writer of the Year.

Graeme McGarry is up for Sports News Writer of the Year and there are also nominations for photographers Colin Mearns and Gordon Terris, both of whom are nominated for Sports Photographer of the Year with the former also up for News Photographer of the Year.

The Herald as a whole is nominated for Best Coverage of a Live Event and Journalism Team of the Year.

Editor Catherine Salmond said: "The talent, drive, passion and creativity of my team is shown to me every day in our newsroom. I am immensely proud of all The Herald achieves and the dedication of my staff.

"However, it is of course hugely satisfying for us to have that recognised by the wider industry and for the team to be celebrated publicly. A huge well done to our nominees and I wish them all the very best on the night itself."

This year’s judging panel was led by Richard Neville, former Head of News Brands at DC Thomson, and current Director of Neville Robertson Communications.

Richard Neville, chair of the Scottish Press Awards judges, said: “It has been fantastic to see the quality of entries to this year’s awards. The talent in this industry stretches right across the spectrum of digital and print publishing and across every region of the country.

“The need for incisive, challenging journalism grows every year and Scotland’s journalists have risen to the task in the past 12 months.

“Telling good stories will always be at the heart of what the industry does but holding the rich, powerful, and opportunistic chancers to account is of equal importance. It is clear from this year’s shortlist that Scotland is not a place to come to avoid scrutiny.”

45th Scottish Press Awards shortlist

Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year

Matt Bendoris (The Scottish Sun)

Janet Christie (The Scotsman)

Teddy Jamieson (The Herald/Herald on Sunday)

Neil Mackay (The Herald/Herald on Sunday)

Mike Wade (The Sunday Times Scotland)

Best Coverage of a Live Event

The Courier Newsroom The Courier (Storm Babet)

The Herald Team The Herald (Honours of Scotland)

Abbi Garton-Crosbie The National (by-Election Results)

The Scotsman/Scotland on Sunday The Scotsman/Scotland on Sunday (Coronation)

Kris Gilmartin The Scottish Sun (Sturgeon House Raid)

Kris Gilmartin The Scottish Sun (Storm Babet)

Campaign of the Year

The Courier (Eljamel Inquiry)

The Glasgow Times (Don't Fear the Smear)

The Inverness Courier (Dual the A9)

The Scottish Sun (Sort the School Debt)

The Sunday Post (Forced Adoption)

Columnist of the Year

Gabriella Bennett (The TimesMedia)

Stephen Daisley (Scottish Daily Mail)

John MacLeod (Scottish Daily Mail)

Euan McColm (Scotland on Sunday)

Kevin McKenna (The Herald)

Mandy Rhodes (Holyrood)

Feature Writer of the Year

Janet Christie (The Scotsman/Scotland on Sunday)

Emma Cowing (Scottish Daily Mail)

Teddy Jamieson (The Herald Magazine)

Magnus Linklater (The Times Scotland)

Neil Mackay (The Herald/Herald on Sunday)

Gayle Ritchie (The Courier)

Financial/Business Journalist of the Year

Greig Cameron (The Times/Sunday Times)

Martyn McLaughlin (The Scotsman)

Emma Newlands (The Scotsman)

Martin Williams (The Herald/Herald on Sunday)

Scott Wright (The Herald)

Food and Drink Writer of the Year

Rosalind Erskine (The Scotsman)

Ron McKenna (The Herald)

Chitra Ramaswamy (The Times Media)

Peter Ranscombe (Decanter)

Catriona Thomson (Scottish Field / Edinburgh Inquirer)

Front Page of the Year

Scottish Daily Mail

Scottish Mail on Sunday

The Courier

The Inverness Courier

The Scotsman

The Sunday National

Journalism Team of the Year

Scottish Daily Mail - iPad Gate

The Courier - Eljamel

The Ferret - Scotland's Secret Owners

The Herald - Banksy

The Scottish Sun - SNP Police Investigation

News Photographer of the Year

Jane Barlow (Press Association)

Wattie Cheung (Freelance)

Colin Mearns (Herald and Times Group)

Andrew Milligan (PA Media)

Jeff Mitchell (Getty Images)

Nicola Barry Award

Heather Dewar (Scottish Daily Mail)

Karin Goodwin (The Ferret)

Helen Puttick (The Times Scotland/Sunday Times Scotland)

Marion Scott (The Sunday Post)

Margaret Taylor (Holyrood)

Podcast of the Year

A Murder Without End (Tomorrow.is)

Murder in the Granite City (The Scottish Sun)

Scran (The Scotsman)

Sheku Bayoh: The Inquiry (The Ferret)

The Stooshie (The Courier)

Political Journalist of the Year

Kieran Andrews (The Times Scotland)

Michael Blackley (Scottish Daily Mail)

David Bol (The Herald)

Georgia Edkins (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Andrew Learmonth (The Herald)

Regional Journalist of the Year

Justin Bowie (The Courier)

Alasdair Clark (The Courier)

Dale Haslam (Press and Journal)

Amanda Keenan (The Glasgow Times)

Bryan Rutherford (Press and Journal)

Reporter of the Year

Georgia Edkins (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Graham Grant (Scottish Daily Mail)

Graham Mann (The Scottish Sun)

David Pratt (The Herald on Sunday/Sunday National)

Marion Scott (The Sunday Post)

Martin Williams (The Herald/The Herald on Sunday)

Scoop of the Year

Georgia Edkins (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Michael Blackley (Scottish Daily Mail)

Neil Mackay (The Herald/The Herald on Sunday)

Graham Mann (The Scottish Sun)

Martin Williams (The Herald)

Specialist Reporter of the Year

Vicky Allan (The Herald)

Graham Grant (Scottish Daily Mail)

Martyn McLaughlin (The Scotsman)

Cheryl Peebles (The Courier)

Calum Ross (The Scotsman)

Sports Columnist of the Year

Heather Dewar Scottish Daily Mail

Michael Grant The Times Scotland

Gary Keown Scottish Mail on Sunday

Bill Leckie The Scottish Sun

Aidan Smith The Scotsman

Sports Feature Writer of the Year

Heather Dewar (Scottish Daily Mail)

Susan Egelstaff (The Herald)

Michael Grant (The Times Scotland)

Hugh MacDonald (Scottish Daily Mail)

Alan Pattullo (The Scotsman)

Sports News Writer of the Year

Craig Christie (Northern Scot/Huntly Express)

Heather Dewar (Scottish Daily Mail)

Robert Grieve (The Scottish Sun)

Graeme McGarry (The Herald)

Stephen McGowan (Scottish Daily Mail)

Sports Photographer of the Year

James Gunn (Freelance North of Scotland Newspapers)

Ian MacNicol (Getty Images)

Colin Mearns (Herald and Times Group)

Mark Scates SNS Group

Gordon Terris (Herald/Sunday Herald/National)

Allan Wilson (East Lothian Courier/Border Telegraph/Peeblesshire News)

Weekly Journalist of the Year

Alan Hendry (John O'Groats Journal/Caithness Courier)

Scott Maclennan (The Inverness Courier)

Lewis McBlane (Northern Scot/Huntly Express/Banffshire Herald)

Tristan Stewart-Robertson (Helensburgh Advertiser/Clydebank Post)

Ava Whyte (Clydebank Post)

Young Journalist of the Year

Chris Faulds (Alloa and Hillfoots Advertiser)

Ethan Flett (The Orcadian)

Ruaraidh Gilmour (Holyrood)

Ema Sabljak (The Courier)

Emma Taggart (The Times Scotland)