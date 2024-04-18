“With our long history in challenging environments, we have the processes in place to manage renewable energy projects, minimising environmental impact and promoting worker safety.”

Zoe de Crécy

Last month, Serimax UK Ltd, with its base in Evanton, Easter Ross and 135 local staff; became one of seven businesses in the north of Scotland and Orkney aiming to break into this multibillion-pound renewables energy market and was selected for the first Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme in the region.

Serimax joins Ocean Kinetics Ltd (Kirkwall, Orkney), Orcades Marine Management Consultants Ltd (Kirkwall, Orkney), Leask Marine Ltd (Kirkwall, Orkney), Aquaterra Ltd (Stromness, Orkney) Berkshire Engineering (Wick, Caithness) and Imenco UK Ltd (Wick, Caithness) on the quest to reach net-zero.

The industry-leading supply chain growth programme is delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and highlights, she says, the fact that collaboration with industry experts is key to delivering engineering excellency in the offshore sector.

“We will use our operational welding expertise via our skills transfer programme to meet the evolving demands of the offshore wind industry and being part of F4OR in consultation

with offshore wind industry experts will equip us with the knowledge to navigate the increasing complexities of offshore renewable projects.

“At Serimax UK, we recognise the immense potential of the offshore wind renewables sector and are committed to playing a pivotal role in its growth trajectory.”

The words ‘transformative’ and ‘collaboration’ constantly recur: “As we embark on this journey, we’re committed to our pursuit of excellence and look forward to contributing to the success of the offshore renewables industry in the North of Scotland.”

Much of the recent impetus has come from the recently formed Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport company in which Serimax was part of the consortium that brought Freeport Status to the area. It’s now looking to build on this and other port relationships with a view to supporting the renewables supply chain networks these ports are developing.

The evolution of the offshore industry from its previous focus on fossil fuels is one of the most significant opportunities for the Highlands and Islands for generations and by offering training skills to the local community, says de Crécy, the company provides the chance to work on their doorstep and weld with one of the most capable welding companies and one with a global footprint.

In-house training is vital: “We have our own in-house training school and have seen welding apprentices come through it since 2003.

“This training makes it possible for Scotland to help drive local regeneration through the long-term employment of local talent for this and, future generations, a massive boost for the Highlands of Scotland and the UK in general.

“We’re identifying and managing key certification that helps propel them into new industries and while we’re giving Scots the opportunity to be trained locally, if they want to travel the world with us, they can put these skills to use on the international stage.”

And for anyone who mistakenly thinks that welding and the offshore environment is still a man’s world her views on the potential of women in the industry are uncompromisingly affirmative. “It’s a major ‘yes!’ from me regarding women in the business,” she says.

Serimax’s training facility, she adds, identifies and provides the key certification for new industries and propels skilled resources into the ‘newer’ industries while adopting their base trade skills.

In a working environment as hazardous and challenging as that in which Serimax routinely operates, she says that a culture of safety is paramount. “Our workers are accustomed to the rigorous offshore safety protocols, and whether it be in the office or out on the field; safety is at the heart of everything we do.”

The company points out that statistics show that there will be a shortage of welders in the future with the average age of welders now 55, but that it is ensuring that it remains at the leading edge of technology with advances such as its Saturnax 01 welding machine which merges human skills with innovative machinery.

“Diversifying new technologies accompanied by the skills transfer necessary in the offshore environment are key to Serimax’s ambitions in Scotland together with a specialised and collaborative approach – not forgetting a long history of resilience,” adds de Crécy.

www.serimax.com