Brought to you by
Dot + Del
One of the largest and most successful independent schools in Scotland, Hutchesons’ Grammar School, is delighted to announce the appointment of new rector, Mr Mark Ronan, who will join the school in August.
Mr Ronan has been based in Dublin for the past few years, holding the position of Headmaster at the prestigious Kings’ Hospital School since 2019. Mr Ronan also brings a wealth of experience, an excellent track record in education and Headship in schools across the world – from Ireland to Australia. He completed his teacher training in Scotland at Moray House in Edinburgh.
Scotland is close to his heart as his wife Fiona hails from Penicuik and he had family in Ardnamurchan. Mark and Fiona will be living near the school too, as they want to be an integral part of the community.
Mr Ronan said: “The founders of the school, George and Thomas Hutcheson, were dedicated to the city, and indeed wanted to play their part in the social fabric of Glasgow. The school is still known to have this spirit and the “Hutchie family” carry this legacy forward today. I hope to help play my part too.”
He met teachers and pupils during the selection process and was really impressed with the dedication of all involved. Indeed, this played a significant part in why he knew the role was right for him. Mr Ronan continued: “The students I met were well prepared and poignant in their questioning of me. I was also struck about how dedicated the teaching and support staff were, indeed, it was instantly apparent that all the people I met are totally focused on a positive and successful future for Hutchesons’.”
The appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Hutchesons’ Grammar School which has long been recognised for its strong examination results. Mr Ronan is passionate about the Hutchesons’ school ethos and leading an academic institution that not only delivers outstanding exam results
but also ensures pupils feel they belong, can flourish, and will achieve to the best of their abilities, wherever their talents lie.
The school prides itself on understanding its pupils; appreciating each one for their curiosity, creativity, and compassion. The students, staff, and governors, that make up the Hutchie family work hard to deliver a well-rounded education that will inspire pupils to excel.
Mr Ronan continued: “Hutchesons’ has an exceptional reputation for academia and providing an fully rounded education. I am so looking forward to August and committed to playing my part of seeing the school flourish.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here