Scotland is close to his heart as his wife Fiona hails from Penicuik and he had family in Ardnamurchan. Mark and Fiona will be living near the school too, as they want to be an integral part of the community.

Mr Ronan said: “The founders of the school, George and Thomas Hutcheson, were dedicated to the city, and indeed wanted to play their part in the social fabric of Glasgow. The school is still known to have this spirit and the “Hutchie family” carry this legacy forward today. I hope to help play my part too.”

He met teachers and pupils during the selection process and was really impressed with the dedication of all involved. Indeed, this played a significant part in why he knew the role was right for him. Mr Ronan continued: “The students I met were well prepared and poignant in their questioning of me. I was also struck about how dedicated the teaching and support staff were, indeed, it was instantly apparent that all the people I met are totally focused on a positive and successful future for Hutchesons’.”

The appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Hutchesons’ Grammar School which has long been recognised for its strong examination results. Mr Ronan is passionate about the Hutchesons’ school ethos and leading an academic institution that not only delivers outstanding exam results

but also ensures pupils feel they belong, can flourish, and will achieve to the best of their abilities, wherever their talents lie.

The school prides itself on understanding its pupils; appreciating each one for their curiosity, creativity, and compassion. The students, staff, and governors, that make up the Hutchie family work hard to deliver a well-rounded education that will inspire pupils to excel.

Mr Ronan continued: “Hutchesons’ has an exceptional reputation for academia and providing an fully rounded education. I am so looking forward to August and committed to playing my part of seeing the school flourish.”

