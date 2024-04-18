He was last arrested in April 2023, before being released without charge.

At that point, officers raided the home he shares with Ms Sturgeon and the SNP's HQ in Edinburgh.

Officers also retrieved material from the couple’s home in Glasgow, erecting a blue evidence tent outside, and seized a £110,000 luxury motorhome from outside the Fife home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives."

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time."

Police previously arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie and Ms Sturgeon as part of the investigation. Both were released without charge.

Ms Sturgeon has said she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

In their statement, Police Scotland also urged people to "exercise caution" if discussing the arrest on social media as the "matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act."

More to follow...