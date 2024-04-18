Peter Murrell has been re-arrested in connection with Operation Branchform, Police Scotland's probe into the SNP's finances.
The force said the party's ex-chief executive - who is married to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon - was being questioned by detectives after being taken into custody in the morning.
He was last arrested in April 2023, before being released without charge.
At that point, officers raided the home he shares with Ms Sturgeon and the SNP's HQ in Edinburgh.
Officers also retrieved material from the couple’s home in Glasgow, erecting a blue evidence tent outside, and seized a £110,000 luxury motorhome from outside the Fife home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: "A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
"The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives."
"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time."
Police previously arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie and Ms Sturgeon as part of the investigation. Both were released without charge.
Ms Sturgeon has said she is innocent of any wrongdoing.
In their statement, Police Scotland also urged people to "exercise caution" if discussing the arrest on social media as the "matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act."
More to follow...
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article