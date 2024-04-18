Police confirmed on Thursday evening that he has been charged in connection with their investigation into SNP finances.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "The man, who was arrested at 9.13am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was charged at 6.35pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course. The man is no longer in police custody. As this investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”