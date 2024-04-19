Emergency Services remain at the scene of a former care home in Inverness after a fire broke out overnight.

Six fire and rescue teams were called to the area in Clachnaharry in the early hours of Friday 19 April.

The blaze in the derelict building emerged at around 4am, and with Police and fire crews still in attendance heading into Friday afternoon, the area is in lockdown.

Surrounding roads including the A862, and Clachnaharry remain closed to the public.

Emergency Services say they’re working to make the area safe.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.14am on Friday, 19 April to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Clachnaharry Road, Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene.

“Firefighters remain in attendance and are working to make the area safe.”

The Herald:

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.25am on Friday, 19 April, police were called to a report of a fire at a derelict building on Clachnaharry Road, Inverness.

"Officers are assisting SFRS and the A862, Clachnaharry Road is closed.