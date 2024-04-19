The blaze in the derelict building emerged at around 4am, and with Police and fire crews still in attendance heading into Friday afternoon, the area is in lockdown.

Surrounding roads including the A862, and Clachnaharry remain closed to the public.

Emergency Services say they’re working to make the area safe.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.14am on Friday, 19 April to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Clachnaharry Road, Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene.

“Firefighters remain in attendance and are working to make the area safe.”

A road closure has been put in place on the A862, Clachnaharry Road as a result of a fire.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MMd6U8hviT — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) April 19, 2024

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.25am on Friday, 19 April, police were called to a report of a fire at a derelict building on Clachnaharry Road, Inverness.

"Officers are assisting SFRS and the A862, Clachnaharry Road is closed.