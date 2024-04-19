The team behind a new restaurant in Princes Square has released more details of what to expect when it opens later this month.
The Herald previously reported that Maison by Glaschu, a sister venture to Glaschu in Royal Exchange Square, would be one of three new tenants taking over units in the shopping centre following its purchase by M Core in February.
Situated on the second floor of the Buchanan Street mall, Maison by Glaschu will be run as a restaurant and champagne bar, offering an ‘affordable yet luxurious’ dining experience.
Leading the kitchen will be director of food, John Molloy, who has been with the Superlative Dining Collection group for five years.
He said: “Maison will be a game changer in the city centre, a brasserie perfectly tailored to the all-day dining needs of Glasgow.
“The food has a classic French brasserie feel to it while taking inspiration from our sister restaurant, Glaschu, and utilising the outstanding Scottish produce we have available on our doorstep.
“I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been working on.”
Maison by Glaschu’s menus will be ‘heavily inspired’ by classical French and Mediterranean cuisine, with seasonal Scottish produce at its core and dishes such as fresh Scottish lobster, French onion soup, beef bourguignon, or confit duck leg lasagne.
Open from 10am daily for freshly baked pastries and premium Italian coffee, the city centre location also hopes to create ‘an ideal retreat’ for remote workers with a projector and screen available for meetings.
At the helm of a strong front-of-house team chosen to ensure ‘outstanding levels of service’ across all aspects of the venue is general manager Clare Johnstone, who has spent the last seven years as general manager at Glasgow’s much-loved Côte Brasserie.
Elsewhere, the bar will be headed up by Superlative Dining Collection group executive mixologist, Ewan Angus, who will curate a menu of cocktail classics with an exciting Glasgow twist.
Johnstone, said: "I cannot wait to share Maison by Glaschu with the people of Glasgow.
“We promise a culinary experience that is both timeless and innovative.
“Maison believes in delivering more than just great service - we aim to create memorable experiences for all.”
Maison by Glaschu is scheduled to open at the beginning of May, collaborating with their Champagne partner, LVMH, to offer the first 100 diners a complimentary glass of Moet & Chandon.
