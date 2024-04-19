The businesses’ core competencies are to manage and service offshore wind farms and perform turnkey major component exchanges and repairs with its Jack-Up-Vessels.

These services include scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, engineering and repair of major components.

WM’s unique infrastructure includes special prepared areas for major component overhauling and storage, a 24/7 control room, material management as well as their own quay facilities with a heavy lift gantry crane up to 450 tonnes and direct access to the North Sea.

The firm has significant offshore wind experience through the expertise of experienced and competent managers, engineers and more than 100 technical employees in the

area of electrical and mechanical execution.

By using the latest technologies and tools to monitor and maintain wind turbines, availability is maximized, and challenges will quickly be identified and resolved.

Michael Munder-Oschimek, CEO of Wind Multiplikator, said: “We, as a team at Wind Multiplikator, pride ourselves on having a partnership approach towards our clients, working in a trustful manner with them to successfully implement and execute the projects.”

Last year, international engineering and contracting company Semco Maritime, based in Denmark, entered an agreement to acquire WM, with the combined group focusing on offshore wind O&M related activities, including major component exchanges (MCE) and major component repairs (MCR).

WM has 250 employees based in Bremen and an operational centre in Emden, offering more than 25,000 square metres of indoor hall space and 28,000 square metres of storage space with a holding area of approximately 167,000 square metres at the service hub for offshore wind farms.

“We are excited about this acquisition, the skilled and experienced Wind Multiplikator team, and we look forward to combining our strengths and building a true powerhouse in offshore wind service with an even stronger offering to our customers,” said chief executive of Semco Maritime Steen Brødbæk.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in our Sustainable Growth strategy and the efforts to shift the balance towards our Renewables business and deliver more integrated services.”

WM’s goal is always to increase further the performance of WTGs through safe operations and they work closely with their partner Atheleon – a subsidiary of the Harren & Partner organization and a sister company of SAL Heavy Lift, Combi Lift and SAL Engineering – which provides the offshore logistics infrastructure, including the provision of Jack-Up’s and marine engineering.

Recently, Ocean Breeze Energy, the owner and operator of the major 400 MW Bard Offshore 1 (BO1) wind farm in Germany, extended its service and maintenance agreement with WM for another five years until the end of 2030.

The scope of the service and maintenance agreement includes the execution of troubleshooting and maintenance of the wind turbines.

Furthermore, all major component exchanges including the delivery of the heavy-lift vessels and the overhaul of the major components at the onshore site in Emden are part of the scope of Wind Multiplikator.

The 400 MW offshore wind farm, located in the German North Sea, north of the island of Borkum, is the country’s first commercial project of this kind and has been up and running since 2013.n

