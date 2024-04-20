Scotland’s housebuilders have called for a review of new net zero laws impacting homes provision after the SNP and Green administration ditched their own emissions targets.
Representative body Homes for Scotland is calling on Holyrood to rethink the viability of net zero legislation from a housing delivery perspective.
Homes builders have said new regulations based around the Scottish Government’s now abandoned 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions aim by 2030 should be paused and examined against the backdrop of the rowback and the wider housing availability crisis.
Homes providers said that in one example new Passivhaus standards which have a deadline of 2025 to be introduced could add around £20,000 to a £310,000 newbuild.
Homes for Scotland represents around 200 companies "which together provide the vast majority of all new homes built across the country".
It has key industry figures on its board, including Doug McLeod, Scotland director for Barratt Homes, Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, and Janice Russell, managing director of McTaggart Construction.
Jane Wood, chief executive of the representative body, said: "The home building sector has been clear and consistent in its recognition of and support for the need to do more at the earliest practicable opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the construction and operation of new build homes but has long-standing concerns regarding the viability of legislation being brought forward to achieve this and lack of a clear and co-ordinated delivery route map.
"With four local authorities already declaring housing emergencies, an accumulated shortfall of over 100,000 homes since 2008 and recent research showing that over a quarter of households are facing some form of housing need, it is imperative that all future regulation and policy is considered in this context.
"Given the current economic conditions and regulatory challenges our home builder members who operate across all tenures face, this transition, much like the overarching ambition to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030, is unachievable under current timescales.
"We therefore encourage the Scottish Government to pause and review any further regulation, such as their commitment to introduce a Passivhaus Equivalent Standard for new homes from 2025 and to work with us and other stakeholders to prepare a clear road map which would enable the sector to deliver low-carbon homes at scale and pace, ensuring that Scotland has the homes it requires to meet the needs of its people."
Patrick Harvie, Zero Carbon Buildings Minister, said: "Scotland is far behind where we should be on climate, and the lack of progress on clean heating in our homes since the first Climate Act is one of the reasons. That means we need to accelerate action, not slow down.
"Our commitment to ending Scotland’s contribution to global emissions as soon as possible, and by 2045 at the latest, is unwavering. We won’t rest until we have achieved net zero so now is the time to chart a course that will enable us to complete the journey as fairly and as fast as possible.Heat from our homes and buildings is responsible for around a fifth of Scotland’s overall emissions so there is no route to delivering Net Zero by 2045 without tackling this."
He added: "We have already implemented regulations requiring clean heat to be installed in all new buildings from this month. We have also consulted on ambitious proposals for a Heat in Buildings Bill that will dramatically increase the pace and scale of the move to clean heat, so that we tackle climate change and ensure everyone in Scotland has a warm, affordable home to live in. We are committed to bringing forward a Bill during this Parliament.
"We are currently undertaking a review of energy standards – engagement began in early 2023 and Homes for Scotland are a contributing member of the associated working group.
"We intend to consult on proposals in late summer, to support our commitment to Parliament to confirm any changes to regulations in December this year."
