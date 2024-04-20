A restaurant and bar in a prominent city centre location has been brought to market.

Cornerstone Business Agents said La Piazza in the west end of the Scottish capital has over 100 covers, a terrace and a "valuable 3am licence".

The agent said the "well-fitted" restaurant and bar are offered in turnkey condition and offer a free of tie trading opportunity, with 85 – 90 covers on the ground floor, 18 covers in a first floor private dining room and an outdoor trading area at the rear.

The Herald: The lease is offered on a nil premium basis, however our clients are looking for a well established covenant to take on the new lease. The landlord expects new tenants to rebrand and spend liberally on a significant internal CAPEX. Any new tenants will have demonstrated their capability to operate the business and supply details of their financial status, in order that landlord consent is granted.The lease is offered on a nil premium basis, however our clients are looking for a well established covenant to take on the new lease. The landlord expects new tenants to rebrand and spend liberally on a significant internal CAPEX. Any new tenants will have demonstrated their capability to operate the business and supply details of their financial status, in order that landlord consent is granted. (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"The premises occupy a prominent trading location in the heart of Edinburgh’s west end and occupy a visible trading pitch on the southside of Shandwick Place, yards from the west end (Princes Street) tram stop."

READ MORE: Landmark city centre hostel and restaurant put up for sale

The agent added: "The west end still remains one of Edinburgh’s premier office destinations with nearby Melville Street, Charlotte Square and Exchange Crescent a hub for accountants, solicitors and finance houses.

"Shandwick Place is also very close to Lothian Road, Princes Street and the New Johnny Walker Experience – this is a new and very prominent Edinburgh tourist destination, slated to attract 1.5m annually."

READ MORE: Plan for student flats and homes for city centre's largest gap site

Cornerstone also said: "The location offers new owners a great trading pitch with an already busy level of footfall seven days per week.

"The main entry leads into a bright and welcoming restaurant premises. The ground floor trading area extends all the way to the rear and can cater for 90 covers easily."

READ MORE: Scottish family company in major Spanish move

It added: "On the first floor of the property there is a private dining room/function space for 18 covers. This space doubles as a function room, private dining facility as well as corporate meeting space. Externally, there is a small, licensed patio area to the rear.

"This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a new long-term lease on a very prominent trading pitch in the heart of Edinburgh’s popular west end. It is strongly felt that the subjects will lends itself well to a variety of different trading styles and cuisines."

Cornerstone said the lease is offered at £85,000 a year.