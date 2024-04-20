A restaurant and bar in a prominent city centre location has been brought to market.
Cornerstone Business Agents said La Piazza in the west end of the Scottish capital has over 100 covers, a terrace and a "valuable 3am licence".
The agent said the "well-fitted" restaurant and bar are offered in turnkey condition and offer a free of tie trading opportunity, with 85 – 90 covers on the ground floor, 18 covers in a first floor private dining room and an outdoor trading area at the rear.
"The premises occupy a prominent trading location in the heart of Edinburgh’s west end and occupy a visible trading pitch on the southside of Shandwick Place, yards from the west end (Princes Street) tram stop."
READ MORE: Landmark city centre hostel and restaurant put up for sale
The agent added: "The west end still remains one of Edinburgh’s premier office destinations with nearby Melville Street, Charlotte Square and Exchange Crescent a hub for accountants, solicitors and finance houses.
"Shandwick Place is also very close to Lothian Road, Princes Street and the New Johnny Walker Experience – this is a new and very prominent Edinburgh tourist destination, slated to attract 1.5m annually."
READ MORE: Plan for student flats and homes for city centre's largest gap site
Cornerstone also said: "The location offers new owners a great trading pitch with an already busy level of footfall seven days per week.
"The main entry leads into a bright and welcoming restaurant premises. The ground floor trading area extends all the way to the rear and can cater for 90 covers easily."
READ MORE: Scottish family company in major Spanish move
It added: "On the first floor of the property there is a private dining room/function space for 18 covers. This space doubles as a function room, private dining facility as well as corporate meeting space. Externally, there is a small, licensed patio area to the rear.
"This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a new long-term lease on a very prominent trading pitch in the heart of Edinburgh’s popular west end. It is strongly felt that the subjects will lends itself well to a variety of different trading styles and cuisines."
Cornerstone said the lease is offered at £85,000 a year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here