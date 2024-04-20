The agent said the "well-fitted" restaurant and bar are offered in turnkey condition and offer a free of tie trading opportunity, with 85 – 90 covers on the ground floor, 18 covers in a first floor private dining room and an outdoor trading area at the rear.

The lease is offered on a nil premium basis, however our clients are looking for a well established covenant to take on the new lease. The landlord expects new tenants to rebrand and spend liberally on a significant internal CAPEX. Any new tenants will have demonstrated their capability to operate the business and supply details of their financial status, in order that landlord consent is granted. (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"The premises occupy a prominent trading location in the heart of Edinburgh’s west end and occupy a visible trading pitch on the southside of Shandwick Place, yards from the west end (Princes Street) tram stop."

The agent added: "The west end still remains one of Edinburgh’s premier office destinations with nearby Melville Street, Charlotte Square and Exchange Crescent a hub for accountants, solicitors and finance houses.

"Shandwick Place is also very close to Lothian Road, Princes Street and the New Johnny Walker Experience – this is a new and very prominent Edinburgh tourist destination, slated to attract 1.5m annually."

Cornerstone also said: "The location offers new owners a great trading pitch with an already busy level of footfall seven days per week.

"The main entry leads into a bright and welcoming restaurant premises. The ground floor trading area extends all the way to the rear and can cater for 90 covers easily."

It added: "On the first floor of the property there is a private dining room/function space for 18 covers. This space doubles as a function room, private dining facility as well as corporate meeting space. Externally, there is a small, licensed patio area to the rear.

"This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a new long-term lease on a very prominent trading pitch in the heart of Edinburgh’s popular west end. It is strongly felt that the subjects will lends itself well to a variety of different trading styles and cuisines."

Cornerstone said the lease is offered at £85,000 a year.