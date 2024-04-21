A man has been arrested and charged after a car appeared to be driven towards people on a Scottish independence march in Glasgow.

BBC Scotland News reports that video footage shows the car entering West Regent Street as the crowd walked down the road on Saturday afternoon.

Stewards and a police officer stepped in front of the vehicle before it reversed back down a side street.

It is understood no-one was injured during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the arrested 20-year-old had been charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Organisers said about 2,000 marchers, drummers and bagpipers took part in the Believe in Scotland parade which went from Kelvin Way to George Square.