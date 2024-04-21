Stewards and a police officer stepped in front of the vehicle before it reversed back down a side street.

It is understood no-one was injured during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the arrested 20-year-old had been charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Organisers said about 2,000 marchers, drummers and bagpipers took part in the Believe in Scotland parade which went from Kelvin Way to George Square.