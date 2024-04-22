British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the station following reports of a man "pushing a woman onto the tracks".

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution but, fortunately, is not believed to have been seriously injured, BTP said.

Anyone with information is asked to text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 with reference 689 of 20 April.