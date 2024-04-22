A body has been recovered from water off Helensburgh in the search for a man reported missing.

Police were alerted to the discovery around 6.20pm on Sunday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Joshua Gayton, last seen in Helensburgh on Tuesday, April 16, has been notified.

Police said a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.