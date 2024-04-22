The distillery's annual festival bottlings are known for creating intriguing, bold expressions, with the 2024 global release said to be 'no exception'.

Pictured: A dunnage warehouse tasting with Iain McAlister of Glen Scotia (Image: Supplied)

The nine-year-old unpeated single malt was matured in first-fill bourbon barrels before being finished in Fino sherry casks for six months, resulting in ‘a charmingly unconventional dram’ with vibrant flavours of citrus and white orchard fruit along with hints of oak spice.

Available to purchase online and in specialist retailers across the world from 10am on Tuesday, April 23, Glen Scotia’s Campbeltown Malts Festival 2024 release is non-chill filtered, bottled at cask strength (56.2% ABV) and retails for £65.

Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia master distiller and distillery manager said: “This 2024 Festival Release bottles the unique and exciting atmosphere of the Malts Festival – a delicious dram which is quintessentially Glen Scotia, with our distinct salty maritime note and salinity, as well as being bold and punchy, appealing to those looking for something a little more unconventional.”

Pictured: The Glen Scotia Festival Edition for 2024 (Image: Supplied)

From Tuesday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 22 , the distillery team will partner with experts from the industry, including Dave Broom, Becky Paskin and Millie Milliken, for a host of ticketed and free events that explore the rich heritage of the town and Glen Scotia.

Following on from the success of Glen Scotia’s first-ever ‘on-pack virtual experience’ with last year’s Festival Edition, the release edition will again offer fans the chance to go behind the scenes of the distillery.

By scanning the on-pack QR code, viewers will be transported to the ‘Sound of Glen Scotia’.

Created by whisky expert and musician, Neil Ridley, music producer, Dean Horner, and Scottish singer-songwriter, Jenny Sturgeon, Sound of Glen Scotia will allow audiences to create their own music track by putting together soundbites captured at the distillery with the musical track ‘Copper Heart’, which was created by the trio for last year’s Malts Festival.

McAlister continued: “With tickets for our events selling out in record time this year, it is an increasing priority for us to share the spirit and character of our remote whisky home with our fans around the world who cannot make the festival.

“The on-pack virtual experience does just that, and our discerning aficionados can transport themselves inside the walls of the distillery in what is a wonderful experience for any whisky fan.”

For further information on this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival, visit: www.glenscotia.com/