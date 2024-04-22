An award-winning distillery has unveiled its latest limited-edition bottling ahead of a festival celebrating Campbeltown’s ‘incredible whisky past and present’.
Every year, Glen Scotia welcomes whisky enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the charm of the ‘Wee Toon’ and sample the finest drams from Scotland’s smallest whisky-making region at the Campbeltown Malts Festival.
The distillery's annual festival bottlings are known for creating intriguing, bold expressions, with the 2024 global release said to be 'no exception'.
READ MORE: How things went sour at Scotland's first community-owned whisky distillery
The nine-year-old unpeated single malt was matured in first-fill bourbon barrels before being finished in Fino sherry casks for six months, resulting in ‘a charmingly unconventional dram’ with vibrant flavours of citrus and white orchard fruit along with hints of oak spice.
Available to purchase online and in specialist retailers across the world from 10am on Tuesday, April 23, Glen Scotia’s Campbeltown Malts Festival 2024 release is non-chill filtered, bottled at cask strength (56.2% ABV) and retails for £65.
Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia master distiller and distillery manager said: “This 2024 Festival Release bottles the unique and exciting atmosphere of the Malts Festival – a delicious dram which is quintessentially Glen Scotia, with our distinct salty maritime note and salinity, as well as being bold and punchy, appealing to those looking for something a little more unconventional.”
READ MORE: 10 rooftop bars and restaurants to visit when the sun shines on Scotland
From Tuesday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 22 , the distillery team will partner with experts from the industry, including Dave Broom, Becky Paskin and Millie Milliken, for a host of ticketed and free events that explore the rich heritage of the town and Glen Scotia.
Following on from the success of Glen Scotia’s first-ever ‘on-pack virtual experience’ with last year’s Festival Edition, the release edition will again offer fans the chance to go behind the scenes of the distillery.
By scanning the on-pack QR code, viewers will be transported to the ‘Sound of Glen Scotia’.
Created by whisky expert and musician, Neil Ridley, music producer, Dean Horner, and Scottish singer-songwriter, Jenny Sturgeon, Sound of Glen Scotia will allow audiences to create their own music track by putting together soundbites captured at the distillery with the musical track ‘Copper Heart’, which was created by the trio for last year’s Malts Festival.
McAlister continued: “With tickets for our events selling out in record time this year, it is an increasing priority for us to share the spirit and character of our remote whisky home with our fans around the world who cannot make the festival.
“The on-pack virtual experience does just that, and our discerning aficionados can transport themselves inside the walls of the distillery in what is a wonderful experience for any whisky fan.”
For further information on this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival, visit: www.glenscotia.com/
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here