The agent said: "The property offers a well-appointment public bar on the ground floor, a second lounge which can be used as a function space and a large beer garden to the rear.

"Proud of its traditional origins, the inn has kept its charm, by sympathetically expanding over the years to provide a spacious function space alongside the traditional pub."

The pub is well known for its live music as well as its pool and domino teams.

"The Gairie Inn also offers expansive owners’ accommodation with a fantastic four-bedroom flat above the property which offers three en-suite shower rooms. The sale offers a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business in this excellent location.

"There has been a price reduction for quick sale due to family illness."

Martin Sutherland, licenced trade agent at Graham + Sibbald, said: "The availability of The Gairie Inn is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position within Kirriemuir. The property offers a new owner a fantastic opportunity to run an established business in turnkey condition."

Graham + Sibbald are inviting "offers in the region of £210,000 for the freehold interest".

World’s biggest floating offshore wind farm gets go-ahead

The world’s biggest offshore floating wind farm is set to be built off the coast of Scotland after the project was given the green light.

When operational, Green Volt will boast up to 35 floating turbines and provide 560 megawatts of energy off the coast of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Generation will go to offshore oil and gas platforms, but the farm will also be connected to the UK grid. The current biggest development, off the coast of Norway, has just 11 turbines and generates around 88 megawatts of energy.

How to mitigate your Inheritance Tax bill

Nobody likes talking about death, and many of us aren’t that keen about talking money either. So it’s not surprising that many of us put estate planning, and IHT strategy, on a back burner.

However, while we might not enjoy talking death and taxes, one thing’s for certain. Nobody wants to pay HMRC any more than they have to.

But when you start thinking about what will happen to your money when you die, there’s often plenty you can do to reduce the amount of IHT your family may eventually pay. By gifting some of the inheritance money while you’re still around – making a ‘living inheritance’, as it’s known – you also have the reward of seeing the difference your money can make in your lifetime.