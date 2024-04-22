A popular pub known for its live music events is being marketed for sale.
Graham + Sibbald said The Gairie Inn is a "traditional roadside pub situated in the heart of Kirriemuir".
The agent said: "The property offers a well-appointment public bar on the ground floor, a second lounge which can be used as a function space and a large beer garden to the rear.
"Proud of its traditional origins, the inn has kept its charm, by sympathetically expanding over the years to provide a spacious function space alongside the traditional pub."
The pub is well known for its live music as well as its pool and domino teams.
"The Gairie Inn also offers expansive owners’ accommodation with a fantastic four-bedroom flat above the property which offers three en-suite shower rooms. The sale offers a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business in this excellent location.
"There has been a price reduction for quick sale due to family illness."
Martin Sutherland, licenced trade agent at Graham + Sibbald, said: "The availability of The Gairie Inn is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position within Kirriemuir. The property offers a new owner a fantastic opportunity to run an established business in turnkey condition."
Graham + Sibbald are inviting "offers in the region of £210,000 for the freehold interest".
