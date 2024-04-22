Emergency services attended the scene at Southhouse Square, with the person taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and a second man, 24, also injured.

It was later established that a black BMW, registration number YF13OWK, had been stolen.

Extensive enquiries were carried out and six men, aged between 20 and 58, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who responded to our appeal for information and came forward with information."