Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned from his position at the BBC, the corporation has announced.
The broadcaster was the main news anchor and was frequently chosen to front major national events, including the death of Queen Elizabeth and several general elections.
He has not appeared on air since July when he was named as the presenter alleged by a newspaper to have paid a young person for sexually explicit images.
The Met Police said he would face no action relating to the allegations as there was "no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed".
Mr Edwards has now decided to stand down from his position.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.
“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”
He was the corporation’s highest paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000 – £439,999 in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s most recent annual report.
This was up from £410,000 – £414,000 the year before, putting him fourth on the 2022/23 list.
