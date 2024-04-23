A new 225-bed hostel is to open on a historic street in the Scottish capital in June.
Safestay, the owner and operator of the international brand of hostels, told The Herald its new premises in Edinburgh "demonstrates an ongoing commitment" to expanding its portfolio across the UK.
"Set to open in June 2024, Edinburgh Cowgate will be housed in a beautiful and spacious Grade A listed building, situated on one of the oldest thoroughfares in the Scottish capital," Safestay said.
READ MORE: Landmark city centre hostel and restaurant put up for sale
It added: "Cowgate, historically used as the route for driving cattle to market since the 1490s, is now renowned for its vibrant pub, club, bar, restaurant, and café scene.
"It's conveniently located within walking distance of Edinburgh’s most popular attractions and sites, including the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle."
Once renovations are completed, Safestay Edinburgh Cowgate will provide ample communal spaces, a café, bar, and 225 beds in various room configurations – from eight-bed dorms to two-bed private rooms with ensuite facilities – which it said is typical of all Safestay hostels.
READ MORE: Remote Scottish bunkhouse named Hostel of the Year
Safestay announced in December it had agreed to acquire the freehold property, which until a few years ago operated as a hostel, for cash consideration of £4.3 million.
It said that Edinburgh is a city that "the company knows well" having owned and operated a successful 615 bed hostel for six years in this city until the pandemic in 2021 when it was sold for £16 million.
"Edinburgh is a leading European city, attracting large numbers of tourists and visitors every year, many of whom are looking for central and affordable accommodation," Safestay added.
READ MORE: Remote Scottish bunkhouse named Hostel of the Year
Peter Zielke, chief operating officer of Safestay, said: "Opening in Edinburgh demonstrates Safestay’s ongoing commitment to expanding our portfolio in the UK and across Europe's most exciting destinations.
"Safestay Edinburgh Cowgate will offer travellers the perfect blend of modern comfort and value for money, serving as an exceptional base from which to explore this culturally rich city."
Larry Lipman, Safestay chairman, said at the time of acquisition: "We never wanted to leave Edinburgh for long and are delighted to return and link up with our other Scottish site in Glasgow."
READ MORE: Hostel to open in heart of Scottish city
He added: "Edinburgh is a truly stunning city and a key destination for millions of young travellers to visit."
"The property is superbly positioned right in the centre with easy access to all the main attractions and we feel confident, knowing this market as we do, that it will be a strong contributor to the group.
"Our trading performance over the last 18 months since we have been allowed to trade post-pandemic has shown that our market is in good health."
Safestay has also hailed its first management contract with the announcement of the opening of Safestay Calpe Seafront, a 120-bed property located on Spain’s Costa Blanca.
The firm has 18 hostels in 15 locations across 12 countries, the UK, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here