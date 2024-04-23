It has been making a name for itself for the last year, and now a popular wholesale bakers in Paisley has announced plans to expand.
If you're from the area, you have no doubt heard of the Paisley Pie Co, located on Bridge Street. It's a very small shop, but big in reputation often selling out or queued out the door.
The wholesale bakery and makeshift coffee shop has built its reputation by creating pies with nearly every filling imaginable. From Mini Chicken Tikka pies, and Big Mac pies, to classic steak and sausage pies topped with buttery mash, the Paisley Pie Co has created a hype around their product which is now allowing them to branch out.
They have announced plans to expand their operation in the town, by opening up a new premises located on the corner of Causeyside Street and Forbes Place.
The location was previously a coffee shop known as Blend, but Paisley Pie Co say they will be carrying out a full refurbishment, with a view to opening this summer.
As part of the new plans, they're promising a variety of new services and experiences for their customers.
The new shop/restaurant will include :
- - Sit in
- - Wider Selection
- - Extended Opening Hours
- - Takeaway
- - Delicatessen Display Counters
- - Gourmet Pies & Pastries in all shapes and sizes
- - Cakes & Fresh Bakery Products
- - App orders
- - Coffee
- - Home Delivery & Wholesale
A post, by the owner Scott McGinlay, announcing the news said: "The rumours are true, we are taking over the formerly known as “BLEND” coffee shop on Causeyside street Paisley.
"We can’t wait for you all to see the plans for the all new PAISLEY PIE CO
"A full refurbishment will be going underway and we hope to be opening the doors this summer
"We will be advertising for more staff very soon. Thank you all for the continued support, From Scott and the team."
