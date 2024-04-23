Around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the 65-year-old's body was discovered in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town. His black Labrador was found safe by his side.

A team of 31 officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, plus senior management, the local division and operational support are involved in the investigation, providing national specialist support to the local policing operation.

Officers, drawn from teams across Scotland, have been carrying out house to house enquiries at 478 homes and are working through information from around 800 questionnaires to establish what happened to Mr Low.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation into Brian’s death continues and I would urgently appeal to anyone with information who has not already spoken with us to please do so.

“We are fully committed to tracing the person responsible as soon as possible and we have detectives from our Major Investigations Teams across the country assisting local officers.

“Officers have trawled hours of public and private CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

“Door-to-door enquiries are still being carried out, as well as speaking to local businesses.

“This area is a safe place to live and work and incidents like this are, thankfully, extremely rare. We understand the significant impact this has had on the local community in the Aberfeldy area and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

“I am confident that key information in this investigation lies within the local community. Somebody knows something. Even if you feel the information you hold is not important, we would still ask you to contact us. It could be crucial to getting the answers we need for Brian's family.

“Anyone in the surrounding area with dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around the time of his death, who has not already spoken to officers, is urged to get in touch.

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing. This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division and the Major Investigation Team.

“Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to approach these officers or call 101 for advice.

“Brian's family are still coming to terms with what has happened and continue to be supported by specialist officers. They wish their privacy to be respected.

"Finding who did this is paramount. If you know anything that could help, please do the right thing and speak to police."

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) link has been set up to enable the public to submit information directly to the inquiry team. This can be found here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S04-PO1

You can also call 101, quoting reference number 0884 of Saturday, 17 February 2024. Information can also be shared anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.