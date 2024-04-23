My favourite place by Kerri Watt, singer-songwriter
Where is it?
Conic Hill, Balmaha.
Why do you go there?
It’s my escapism. I love to take a sunrise hike in the spring and summer and be the first to the top. The views of Loch Lomond are spectacular and always inspire me.
How often do you go?
There was a time I would go at least once a week when I lived close by. Now I try to make it up a few times a year - always on my birthday.
How did you discover it?
My dad took me to Conic Hill for the first time when I was getting into hiking a few years ago. We would take the popular route starting at Balmaha and go up the same way we would come down. I then moved to the village of Drymen close by where I discovered the back route up.
Starting in the village, I’d head up Stirling Road and join the West Highland Way. I would do a full loop up the back, over the peak, down the front to Balmaha and all the way back along the road to Drymen. It’s a stunning route and at my fittest, I used to love trail running it.
What’s your favourite memory?
My sister and I went up on a particularly busy day one summer. Parts of it are single track and we weren’t in the mood to go slowly behind tourists, so we tried to take a short cut.
We had no idea where we were going and somehow ended up surrounded by Highland cows, so far off track that the only way to reach the road without turning back was through a family’s back garden.
Luckily, they saw us and were very kind to let us sneak through. It was a great day of adventuring with her and a treasured memory.
Who do you take?
My husband and I fell in love with hiking together about eight years ago. We got engaged at the top of Ben Lomond, which was a close contender for my favourite place and only a bit further along the road.
So, he’s always my chosen companion when hiking but we also have friends who come to visit from all over the world and Conic Hill is usually at the top of my list of activities when hosting.
You can get a nice lunch or ice cream at St Mocha or the Oak Tree Inn when you return to Balmaha post-hike, so between that and the views, it’s usually a hit with visitors.
Sum it up in five words.
Challenging. Inspirational. Rugged. Beautiful. Scenic.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
There are so many parts of Scotland I’ve yet to visit. A couple of years ago, I set out to do the North Coast 500 in August. Because it was summer, I went completely unprepared for the wild storm we were caught in. All our camping stuff was soaked after the second night.
We had to turn home, which was so disappointing. I’d love to try it again and maybe take a campervan with the whole family.
Follow Kerri Watt online @KerriWatt or visit kerriwatt.com
