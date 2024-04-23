A Scottish brewery has unveiled a new look and larger cans following an extensive 'refresh'.
Edinburgh based Cold Town Beer aims to 'tell drinkers the story' of its brand with new designs that feature intricate details of the brewery's forward mission and history.
This includes the origins of its name, inspired by Carlton or 'Cauld Toon' in the capital city where the first lager in Britain was brewed in 1835.
An updated product offering is now comprised of three categories: the Core Range, featuring staple brews; the Lab Range, focusing on experimental brews; and the Co-Lab Range dedicated to collaborations with other brewers and breweries.
The microbrewery has also increased its can size from 330ml to 440ml.
Louise MacLean, business development for Cold Town Beer said: “Our new look embodies Cold Town Beer's unwavering dedication to craft, innovation, and community.
"We’ve been speaking to beer fans across the country and they want to know more about who is brewing the beer and what the actual beer is like and no gimmicks.
"We now have larger cans and a revamped product range which gives us lots of scope to push the boundaries of flavour through innovation and collaborations with groundbreakers in the industry.
"Our new visually unified look puts our story and personality at the forefront. This isn't just a makeover; it's a bold declaration of who we are and what we stand for.”
News of a 'refresh' comes as the brand's Cold Town House prepares to host the inaugural Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, May 11 featuring stands from nine additional local craft breweries.
Kicking off at 12pm, the event will be a celebration of 'craft beer, local culinary delights, and live musical entertainment'.
Organiser Chris Queen said: "The Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival represents a celebration of Scottish brewing excellence, where attendees can immerse themselves in the rich variety of flavours and craftsmanship that define our industry. Cold Town House looks forward to welcoming beer aficionados and newcomers alike to what promises to be an unforgettable event."
For more information visit the Cold Town Beer website here.
