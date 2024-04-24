Barlinnie is Scotland's largest prison, housing over a thousand inmates from across the Greater Glasgow area.
Often referred to as The Big Hoose or Bar-L by locals, a number of notorious inmates such as gangster Jimmy Boyle and Peter Manuel have been housed here.
If you've ever wanted to know more about the types of prisoners kept at Barlinnie, here is everything you need to know.
When was Barlinnie opened and who designed it?
Barlinnie was designed by Major General Thomas Bernard Collinson, architect to the Scottish Prison Department.
It was opened in the then-rural area of Riddrie in July 1882. The prison's five accommodation areas were built in stages between its official opening and 1897.
A major expansion was made to the perimeter in 1967, creating an industrial compound.
How many inmates are housed in Barlinnie Prison?
According to a report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons, around 1400 people are housed in the prison, 43% above its design capacity.
Who was the last person to be executed at Barlinnie?
Anthony Miller was the last person to be executed at Barlinnie and was the second-last person in Scotland to meet this fate.
After being put on trial in November 1960 for the murder of John Cremin during a robbery that went wrong, the 19-year-old was hanged that same year.
What kinds of prisoners are kept at Barlinnie?
According to the Scottish Prison Service website, Barlinnie houses all categories of male prisoners either on remand or convicted of a crime(s) and serving "all sentence lengths".
The prison receives prisoners from courts in the West of Scotland and also retains those serving less than 4-year sentences.
It also allocates prisoners to lower security prisons such as HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs and HMP Greenock as well as long-term prisoners in the initial phase of their sentence to long-term prisons like HMP Glenochill and HMP Kilmarnock.
Barlinnie consists of five accommodations with each holding hundreds of inmates as well as a National Top End Facility for those nearing the end of their incarceration.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here