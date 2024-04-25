O Tempora
27 April-18 May. Entry free. Roger Billcliffe Gallery, 185B Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU.
Discover a collection of drawings and paintings from renowned artist Peter Howson. Many of the recurrent themes featured in last year’s retrospective are further explored in this collection of new works. His works have a strong political awareness but also communicate the personal fear and angst the artists needs to share with audiences.
https://www.billcliffegallery.com/exhibitions/
Inception Art Show - Judith Shaylor
3-12 May. Entry from £3. Dalkeith Country Park, Edinburgh, EH22 1ST.
The 2024 edition of the Inception Art Show showcases a carefully curated collection of over 30 artists with ten new artists being shown for the first time. This instalment builds on the success of previous years and offers visitors the opportunity to engage with the artists and their creations over the course of ten days.
http://www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk
John Singer Sargent
28 April. Entry from £10. Lanternhouse,South Kildrum Ring Road, Cumbernauld, G67 2UF.
Step into the glittering world of fashion, scandal and shameless self-promotion that made John Singer Sargent a painter that defined an era. Filmed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Tate Britain in London, this exhibition film showcases 50 paintings by Sargent as well as stunning items of clothing and accessories worn by his subjects.
Edinburgh Rising from the Ashes: 200 Years of the Scottish Fire Service
3 May-22 September. Entry free. Museum of Edinburgh, 142 Canongate, Royal Mile, High Street, EH8 8DD.
Journey through two centuries of firefighting legacy with this exhibition created in partnership with the Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage. Discover the fire service’s journey from its humble beginnings in 1824 to the modern-day achievements.
https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/
ACCORD Hospice exhibition
27 April-10 May. Entry free. The Art Department, 2-10 Causeyside Street, Paisley, PA1 1UQ.
ACCORD Hospice’s annual art exhibition returns and brings with it around 500 artworks from over 120 artists. This year’s show will also include a special memorial dedicated to the work of the late Falconer Houston, an incredible individual and artist who supported the Hospice for many years.
Sensation
27 April-1 June. Entry free. 103 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
Project Ability’s Sensation exhibition features work by young Scottish artists aged 30 and under who are currently working in their Aspire studios. The gallery aims to show audiences the kind of creative activity that is emerging from younger adults in their learning disability workshops.
https://www.project-ability.co.uk
Selected
14 UK Screening Tour 30 April. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.
Selected 14 is a collection of diverse, surprising and provocative films by early career artists. The artists in the programme are: Rohan Ayinde, Darryl Daley, Syd Farrington, Kneed - Ishwari Bhalerao and Leonie Rousham, Peter Millard, Morisha Moodley, Harmeet Singh Rahal, Jame St Findlay, and Divine Southgate-Smith.
The Eclectic Collection
27 April-3 May. Entry free. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.
Helen Butler is hosting her second exhibition at the Scottish Fisheries Museum. She’s a part-time artist based in Argyll and has been developing and experimenting with new styles and mediums and is often described as an “eclectic” artist - hence the name of the exhibition.
Shahin Memishi: The Last 60 Years
27 April. Entry free. WestEnd Venue, 20 Sandyford Street, Glasgow, 3 8QJ.
Glasgow artist Shahin Memishi is celebrating 60 years of his life and art with this exhibition at WestEnd Venue. Visitors can discover a compelling collection of the artist’s works that showcase the evolution of his style from his early days to the present.
Nature Re-imagined
27 April-2 June. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, Eh32 0PY.
This exhibition of the Scottish Ornithologists Club presents the work of three artists who have applied unusual approaches and media to the subject of wildlife including collages, recycled sculptures and stencil paintings. The results are imaginative depictions of animals and their habitats.
