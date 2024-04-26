From Barlinnie in Glasgow to the now-defunct Peterhead Prison in Aberdeenshire, here are some of the most notorious prisons in Scotland.

Peterhead Prison closed in 2013 (Image: NQ)

HM Prison Peterhead (closed in 2013)

Opened in 1888, Peterhead Prison has had a tumultuous history and is best known for a famous riot in 1987 which saw prisoners take 56-year-old prison officer Jackie Stuart hostage.

It was thought that the rioters, who were serving life sentences for violent crimes, had nothing to lose and would not hesitate to kill their hostage.

When negotiations with the prisoners broke down, the then-Home Secretary Douglas Hurd dispatched the SAS to end the riot. The operation was a success and the guard was released unharmed.

Around 1400 prisoners are housed in Barlinnie (Image: NQ)

HM Prison Barlinnie

Barlinnie is Scotland's largest prison, housing around 1400 inmates from across the Greater Glasgow area.

A total of 10 judicial executions took place here between 1947 and 1960 with the second-last hanging in Scotland and the last hanging of a teenager in the UK happening here.

19-year-old Anthony Miller was put on trial in November 1960 for the murder of John Cremin during an attempted robbery. He was executed that same year.

HM Prison Edinburgh (Saughton Prison)

Commonly referred to as Saughton Prison, HMP Edinburgh is situated on the edge of the city.

A number of prisoners have been housed here, including murderer Peter Tobin, French holocaust denier and Nazi sympathiser Vincent Reynouard, rapist Dominic Devine and American fugitive Nicholas Rossi.

HM Prison Perth

Originally built to hold French prisoners captured during the Napoleonic Wars, HMP Perth is the oldest prison still in use in Scotland.

The prison currently holds around 700 inmates and is a Category A location, meaning it houses prisoners who are likely to escape and cause harm to those on the outside.

HMP Edinburgh has housed prisoners like Peter Tobin (Image: PA)

HM Prison Aberdeen (closed in 2014)

HM Prison Aberdeen is best known for being where the last execution by hanging took place in Scotland.

Henry John Burnett was executed in 1963 for the murder of merchant seaman Thomas Guyan.

The prison was also a pioneer when it came to drug rehabilitation and led a successful needle exchange programme.

The site later became known as Scotland's 'most overcrowded prison' before closing in 2014.