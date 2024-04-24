A project that gave smartphones and tablets to 500 people accessing homelessness services has been recognised as "transformative".
Simon Community Scotland's Get Connected 500 scheme, part-funded by the Scottish Government, provided homeless people with a device, unlimited data and support from a frontline worker.
Evaluation of the project showed improvements in health and wellbeing and the ability to learn new skills.
Cat Daily from Simon Community’s Glasgow Access Hub, said: “Paul was sleeping rough in various parks in Glasgow when I met him about six months ago.
"By providing him with a smartphone he was able to maintain contact with us through phone calls, email, and texts during a very vulnerable time in his life.
"The increased contact led to more engagement in support, allowing us to stay in touch and contact him when we had sourced accommodation for him.
"Phil could then access Google Maps on his phone to make his way there safely."
Jamie Trout, Head of Digital Inclusion at Simon Community Scotland, said the Get Connected Model had been "truly transformative" for people the charity supports.
He added: "The evidence presented in the ‘I Feel Part of Society’ Report clearly demonstrates that digital is a catalyst for people to connect, learn, engage and grow.
"This has resulted in enormous practical, social and emotional benefits. People are amazing.”
Nigel Gallear, Digital Inclusion Programme Manager at Simon Community Scotland, said: “Digital inclusion is positively changing the lives of people experiencing homelessness.
"People feel, think and act differently when they are digitally connected.
"Digital inclusion is a pathway back into society.”
Lorraine McGrath, CEO for Simon Community Scotland, said digital inclusion was vital for people experiencing homelessness to engage with services.
She said: "We have also seen how it increases confidence, connection, autonomy, control, learning, health and wellbeing.
"This is why digital inclusion has become so pivotal to our approach at Simon Community Scotland.
The Get Connected programme received funding from Good Things Foundation’s Power Up 2.0 funded by JP Morgan and the Scottish Government.
Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO, Good Things Foundation, said: “This underpins our work to fix the digital divide, helping us move closer towards our mission of engaging one million people and supporting 5000 Digital Inclusion Hubs across the UK."
Paul McLennan MSP, Minister for Housing, said: “The work of Simon Community Scotland to include people experiencing homelessness in digital provision, co-funded by the Scottish Government, is invaluable.
"I welcome this report, which shows that by providing access to digital devices, coupled with support on how to use them, people who are often excluded are given the opportunity to reconnect with friends and family, live fuller lives independently, and with dignity."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here