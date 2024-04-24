Evaluation of the project showed improvements in health and wellbeing and the ability to learn new skills.

Cat Daily from Simon Community’s Glasgow Access Hub, said: “Paul was sleeping rough in various parks in Glasgow when I met him about six months ago.

"By providing him with a smartphone he was able to maintain contact with us through phone calls, email, and texts during a very vulnerable time in his life.

"The increased contact led to more engagement in support, allowing us to stay in touch and contact him when we had sourced accommodation for him.

"Phil could then access Google Maps on his phone to make his way there safely."

Jamie Trout, Head of Digital Inclusion at Simon Community Scotland, said the Get Connected Model had been "truly transformative" for people the charity supports.

He added: "The evidence presented in the ‘I Feel Part of Society’ Report clearly demonstrates that digital is a catalyst for people to connect, learn, engage and grow.

"This has resulted in enormous practical, social and emotional benefits. People are amazing.”

Nigel Gallear, Digital Inclusion Programme Manager at Simon Community Scotland, said: “Digital inclusion is positively changing the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

"People feel, think and act differently when they are digitally connected.

"Digital inclusion is a pathway back into society.”

Lorraine McGrath, CEO for Simon Community Scotland, said digital inclusion was vital for people experiencing homelessness to engage with services.

She said: "We have also seen how it increases confidence, connection, autonomy, control, learning, health and wellbeing.

"This is why digital inclusion has become so pivotal to our approach at Simon Community Scotland.

The Get Connected programme received funding from Good Things Foundation’s Power Up 2.0 funded by JP Morgan and the Scottish Government.

Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO, Good Things Foundation, said: “This underpins our work to fix the digital divide, helping us move closer towards our mission of engaging one million people and supporting 5000 Digital Inclusion Hubs across the UK."

Paul McLennan MSP, Minister for Housing, said: “The work of Simon Community Scotland to include people experiencing homelessness in digital provision, co-funded by the Scottish Government, is invaluable.

"I welcome this report, which shows that by providing access to digital devices, coupled with support on how to use them, people who are often excluded are given the opportunity to reconnect with friends and family, live fuller lives independently, and with dignity."