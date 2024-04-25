The Scottish Greens will hold an internal party vote on the Bute House agreement later this month after increasing dispute

However, the First Minister has been urged to take control of the growing unrest by ending the deal first.

A number of SNP MSPs have said the deal, which was signed by Nicola Sturgeon in 2021, should end with long-standing SNP politician Christine Grahame the latest senior figure to call for the move.

"I think it's run its course," Ms Grahame told ITV Border on Wednesday afternoon speaking from Holyrood.

"I've been here when we had a minority government and I think there is such a divergence of what the Greens and the SNP are looking for.

Asked whether she wanted the First Minister to exit the BHA, she replied: "Whoever does it, I would prefer it to be us."

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has also said the deal should be reviewed as has SNP veteran Fergus Ewing.

More than 100 Greens activists demanded an extraordinary general meeting last week after the Scottish Government dropped its landmark climate change target of reducing carbon emissions by 75% by 2030.

There has also been unrest among SNP MSPs about Greens co-convenor Patrick Harvie's comments on the Cass report into gender identity services for young people.