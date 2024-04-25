Police are appealing for information following a serious road crash in Barrhead.



Officers were called to a report of a car, a Vauxhall Mokka, colliding with a property in Fern Drive on Wednesday.



Two men aged 60 and 66 were injured and taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The 60-year-old man has been released; however, the 66-year-old man remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.



The 77-year-old female driver of the Mokka was uninjured.

Fern Drive at Whin Avenue was closed to allow collision investigation to take place.



Sergeant Sean Dempsey said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to contact us with any information. I would also ask anyone with doorbell cameras or dash cams to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our investigation.”



Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2804 of 24 April 2024.