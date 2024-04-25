Police are appealing for information following a serious road crash in Barrhead.
Officers were called to a report of a car, a Vauxhall Mokka, colliding with a property in Fern Drive on Wednesday.
Two men aged 60 and 66 were injured and taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The 60-year-old man has been released; however, the 66-year-old man remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.
The 77-year-old female driver of the Mokka was uninjured.
READ MORE: Police probe after death of 74-year-old cyclist
Fern Drive at Whin Avenue was closed to allow collision investigation to take place.
Sergeant Sean Dempsey said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to contact us with any information. I would also ask anyone with doorbell cameras or dash cams to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2804 of 24 April 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here