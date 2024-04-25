The Well Country Inn, Scotlandwell, has nine en suite letting bedrooms, a restaurant with 40 covers, a lounge bar and separate public snug bar, and breakfast room.

There is also private owners’ accommodation, a large car park and grounds to the rear.

The “English style” country inn is described as a popular base for “many attractions in and around the area including fantastic golf courses, Portmoak Airfield and RSPB Nature Reserve on the banks of Loch Leven, adding the loch is “a huge draw for visitors and tourists either learning about the nature on the loch or using the cycle paths around the Loch to enjoy the outside and fresh air”.

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said the business has been “consistently traded at a profitable level”.

He also said: “The team at Cornerstone Business Agents are delighted to confirm the sale of the Well Country Inn on behalf of the owner.

“Sometimes it is good to pause and reflect at the completion of a deal as opposed to moving on immediately to the next one.

“The sale process was a culmination of a huge effort by all parties advising the owner and assisting the purchaser. Sadly, one of our clients passed away during the sale and all parties were keen to redouble our efforts to make sure the process could be completed quickly and professionally.

“With this in mind, it is important to thank our partners in this particular deal, without their hard work and tenacity this deal would have been far more difficult.”

The value of the sale was not disclosed but the hotel was marketed at a guide price of £360,000.

Shetland spaceport receives range licence as launch plans progress

The spaceport at the northern-most tip of the UK has received its range control licence from the regulator as it prepares for its first launch this year.

SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst has been given permission by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to clear and control the “downrange” zone during launches. It means the CAA is confident the spaceport can keep maritime and aviation traffic secure when rockets blast off from the site on the Shetland Islands.

'Great moment' as first section of new swing bridge sails up River Clyde

The first opening road bridge across the River Clyde is a step closer to completion as the first section of the Renfrew Bridge has arrived.

The bridge is due to be completed ahead of schedule and be fully operational for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Renfrewshire Council is leading the delivery of the £117 million Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project.