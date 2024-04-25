The Scottish Conservatives will lodge a motion for a vote of no confidence in First Minister Humza Yousaf, the party’s leader has said.
Douglas Ross told MSPs at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood his party had said from the start that the Bute House powersharing agreement between the SNP and the Greens was a “coalition of chaos” and that it had now “ended in chaos”.
He said: “I can confirm today that on behalf of the Scottish Conservatives I am lodging a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf.”
Earlier Mr Yousaf insisted he did “not regret” continuing the Bute House Agreement when he became First Minister just over a year ago.
READ MORE: Douglas Ross to lodge no confidence motion in Humza Yousaf
READ MORE: Harvie adds to speculation over Yousaf's leadership as pact ends
And he said Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater should “be proud of the service they have given” in the Scottish Government.
But he said the agreement between their two parties had “served its purpose” and it was “time for the SNP to navigate the rest of the parliamentary term as a minority government”.
Speaking about this Mr Yousaf accepted: “It will be hard, it will be tough, there’s no doubt about that.”
But he said the SNP would look to cooperate with other parties on an issue-by-issue basis, as he added: “There has been a feeling the Bute House Agreement has almost come to its natural conclusion.”
The First Minister added the Scottish Government will now “step up its ambition but we will do so as a minority government”.
“That will be tough,” he added. “We will seek to work, not just with the Scottish Greens but with MSPs from across the chamber.
“The SNP has of course governed as a minority for most of our time in office.”
Mr Yousaf added: “The SNP needs the freedom and the flexibility to ensure that we move Scotland forward and adapt to that changing world.
“We need to speak to the country with one voice, our voice, and as such I am clear that today marks a new beginning for the SNP government.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel