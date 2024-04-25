Fergus Ewing has called for a reset of the SNP Government after Humza Yousaf ended his pact with the Scottish Greens.
The long serving SNP MSP - a critic of the Bute House Agreement - told The Herald he was pleased to see it end.
"When squatters are eventually removed, generally speaking a cleaning up operation," he said.
"So Humza's priorities should be to conduct a kind of spring clean of his policies and programme.
"This should focus on people's real priorities, the economy, jobs, business, the health service and our schools.
"These are what really matter to people, rather than things like conversion therapy bans and sitting on the fence over the Cass review.
"People want us to focus on their priorities and to stand up for them."
He added: "That requires a bit of humility and acceptance that change is required."
Asked about whether the government should move forward with plans to ban conversion therapy, he said: "We shouldn't be spending even more time focussing on issues like that. We should be focusing on things that ease pressures on people's lives, the health service in particular and the economy.
"There has been a lack of focus on the needs of business and growing the economy. We used to when I was working as business minister working for Alex Salmond, focus resolutely on the economy, every part of it.
"Now we hardly have the time to do so."
The Herald asked Mr Ewing if there should be a new programme for government.
"Humza has a short opportunity now that the Bute House Agreement is in the bin, to show people he is going to change," he said.
"Now that the Greens have gone can we get back to appreciating the great work people do in the oil and gas, farming, fishing, the chemical industry.
"There are people doing marvellous things in all these walks of life."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel