On Tuesday 23 April, Fife Council plead guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff court to breaching Sections 3(1) and Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The guilty plea related to the death of 66-year-old Brian Miller, who was a resident in supported living accommodation in Kirkcaldy’s Methven Road.

Brian died on June 4 2020 after eating a corn beef sandwich and choking to death. The 66-year-old was on a strict diet that only allowed him to be given food that was carefully prepared to ensure it was soft and bite-sized.

HSE ruled that Brian should also have been closely supervised to ensure his safety while eating. However, the food was not suitably prepared and he was not closely observed, leading to his death.

A fine of £100,000 was issued to Fife Council and the Sheriff also directed that a Compensation Order of £50,000 be paid to Brian’s family.

Speaking after the case, HSE inspector Kerry Cringan said: “It is tragic when a vulnerable person dies in circumstances which were completely avoidable.

“Sadly, it is not uncommon for us to be informed of deaths where people in care choke on high-risk foods that were not suitable for their diet.

“Care providers must be guided by speech and language therapy professionals and then ensure their staff are trained to understand what those recommendations mean.

“They should be aware that we will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those who fail to train staff in the importance of following modified texture diets.”

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.