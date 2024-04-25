Titled the Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP), the 48-page document details how the council will minimise emissions from road traffic over the next five years.

The main focus will be in the city centre after concerns were raised in Glasgow's Air Quality Annual Progress Report published in September 2023.

It was found that nitrogen dioxide levels were up by around 20 percent since regular life and business resumed after the pandemic.

The AQAP suggests action is required as both short and long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to a wide range of diseases, including asthma and respiratory infections - with evidence also now emerging of links to other conditions including type 2 diabetes and dementia.

However, council bosses say the new plan will still take a citywide approach.

Cllr Angus Millar, City Convener for Climate and Transport said: “Whilst Glasgow’s air quality has undoubtedly improved in recent times, we remain determined to deliver more breathable air to benefit the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors.

“Our refreshed Air Quality Action Plan focuses on minimising emissions from road traffic as well as reducing air pollution from fossil-fuelled heating systems.

“We’ve also broadened the range of wider, air quality actions in the final version of the Plan following public consultation earlier this year.”

The Plan’s priority actions include:

A review of air quality monitoring - with a focus around schools, hospitals, and care homes.

The continuation of vehicle idling awareness campaigns and enforcement.

Supporting the development and implementation of transport strategies which benefit air quality.

Supporting the expansion of our active travel network to encourage more walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Glasgow City Council says it will continue to review the objectives of the plan each year, and will liaise with the Scottish Government to assess future developments in the city that could impact air quality.

The Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy (LHEES) was also outlined in the update as being important to the city's goals as they continue to plan a heat network, with heat pumps, and updating fabrics used in existing homes to help with heating efficiency.

Glasgow’s AQAP, which was approved by the City Administration Committee, will now be submitted to the Scottish Government.

It of course comes amid a hectic day for the Scottish Government as First Minister Humza Yousaf ended the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.

That was after the target for Net Zero emissions by 2030 was scrapped by the Scottish Government last week, with Minister Mairi McAllan saying the target was ‘always likely to be beyond the realms of what was achievable’.

However, she added changes in the legislation set out in 2019, will restate the Scottish Government’s overall goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2045 – five years earlier than the UK Government’s target.