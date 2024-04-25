Bremner would go on to make 773 appearances for the Yorkshire club, winning two league titles, an FA Cup, the League Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice.

In 2006 he was voted Leeds' greatest player of all time, and already has a statue outside the club's Elland Road stadium.

The Scottish Football Supporters Association, in partnership with Leeds United Supporters Groups, Raploch Community Council, University of Stirling, Stirling Community Enterprise, Tartan Army Magazine and Stirling Council have been asked to lead a project to ensure a statue is commissioned of Bremner in his hometown.

Former teammate Eddie Gray and current Leeds captain, a Scotland international, have autographed two 1974 replica shirts, one of which will be auctioned off to raise money for the campaign and the other of which will be placed beside the statue.

The process has begun to select an artist after which we shall have a final design drawn up for the statue, with the plan to position the statue near to where Bremner grew up on Weir Street in the Raploch area.

Alexander Gibb, project manager said: “Leeds and Stirling are two great cities in which Billy Bremner is revered. While he has been immortalised in Leeds, it is about time Bremner is further recognised north of the border in his hometown. It is an honour to be part of the project commemorating the man voted as ‘Scotland’s Greatest Ever Captain.’”

Professor Richard Haynes of Stirling University, who developed Fae Raploch to Elland Road said: “We were very proud to work with the local community on the cultural heritage project about Bremner.

"We are delighted to be working with the SFSA and other partners to take the development of a memorial of Bremner in his hometown to the next stage.

"It is an honour that is more than rightful for a man of Billy Bremner’s stature.”