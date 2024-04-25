Scotland legend Billy Bremner will be honoured with a statue in his hometown of Stirling.
The midfielder attended St Modan's High School in the town before moving south to pursue his professional career with Leeds United.
Bremner would go on to make 773 appearances for the Yorkshire club, winning two league titles, an FA Cup, the League Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice.
In 2006 he was voted Leeds' greatest player of all time, and already has a statue outside the club's Elland Road stadium.
Read More:
-
Scots invited to share memories of the Big Yin for new interactive map
-
Going, going, gone? 11 great Glasgow buildings we could be about to lose
-
New exhibition highlights Joe Hargan's blend of imagination and profound artistry
The Scottish Football Supporters Association, in partnership with Leeds United Supporters Groups, Raploch Community Council, University of Stirling, Stirling Community Enterprise, Tartan Army Magazine and Stirling Council have been asked to lead a project to ensure a statue is commissioned of Bremner in his hometown.
Former teammate Eddie Gray and current Leeds captain, a Scotland international, have autographed two 1974 replica shirts, one of which will be auctioned off to raise money for the campaign and the other of which will be placed beside the statue.
The process has begun to select an artist after which we shall have a final design drawn up for the statue, with the plan to position the statue near to where Bremner grew up on Weir Street in the Raploch area.
Alexander Gibb, project manager said: “Leeds and Stirling are two great cities in which Billy Bremner is revered. While he has been immortalised in Leeds, it is about time Bremner is further recognised north of the border in his hometown. It is an honour to be part of the project commemorating the man voted as ‘Scotland’s Greatest Ever Captain.’”
Professor Richard Haynes of Stirling University, who developed Fae Raploch to Elland Road said: “We were very proud to work with the local community on the cultural heritage project about Bremner.
"We are delighted to be working with the SFSA and other partners to take the development of a memorial of Bremner in his hometown to the next stage.
"It is an honour that is more than rightful for a man of Billy Bremner’s stature.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here