Allies of Mr Yousaf insisted he was “coming out fighting” in the face of a concerted effort by opponents to oust him.

But The Scottish Greens have said they will back a no-confidence motion proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, leaving Mr Yousaf facing a knife-edge vote at Holyrood next week.

A source close to the First Minister said Mr Yousaf was “absolutely not” considering his position following the chaotic events of Thursday.

His decision to end the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens was branded an act of “political cowardice” by the smaller pro-independence party.