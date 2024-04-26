Humza Yousaf is battling to save his position as First Minister after his former allies in the Scottish Greens vowed to vote against him in a motion of no confidence.
The SNP leader dramatically brought the powersharing deal with the Greens to an end but now faces a backlash which could cost him his job.
Allies of Mr Yousaf insisted he was “coming out fighting” in the face of a concerted effort by opponents to oust him.
But The Scottish Greens have said they will back a no-confidence motion proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, leaving Mr Yousaf facing a knife-edge vote at Holyrood next week.
A source close to the First Minister said Mr Yousaf was “absolutely not” considering his position following the chaotic events of Thursday.
His decision to end the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens was branded an act of “political cowardice” by the smaller pro-independence party.
