Now businesses in Aberdeen are looking to capitalise on the hype surrounding the national team, by showing the matches outside.

The city currently has a ban on amplified music or entertainment in outdoor areas of licensed premises, but business reps in the area say pubs will miss out on a major revenue boost if they’re not allowed to create outdoor screenings.

Aberdeen inspired - the city centre Business Improvement District - has asked the city’s licensing board to relax the rule so pubs and bars can offer al fresco screenings of games during the international championship.

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said it’s an opportunity to create a special atmosphere for Tartan Army fans while boosting the hospitality sector.

He said: “There is a real and growing sense of excitement about Scotland being in the Euros this summer – not least because they will open the tournament against the hosts Germany on June 14.

“It has become a tournament of national significance, and fans will want to come together to enjoy the Euros – and hopefully celebrate Scotland’s progress. We at Aberdeen Inspired believe allowing games to be shown in existing outdoor spaces at city pubs and bars will be the ideal way to create that special atmosphere for a special championship.

“Also, it will provide a boost that licensed premises right across the city can share in at a time when the hospitality industry could do with every help it can get.”

If successful, the request would mean pubs and bars that have existing outdoor areas could apply for permission to show the Euros there.

In a submission to the licensing board, Mr Watson also asked the rule that outdoor areas at licensed premises must close at 10pm be relaxed in the event of games that go to extra time or penalties.

The board is due to consider the request at its meeting on May 1.

Mr Watson added: “We want to cheer Scotland every step of the way and see them get as far they can in the Euros – while making sure Aberdeen’s hospitality sector can be winners, too.”