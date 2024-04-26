There are calls for a Scottish city to allow its pubs to show the upcoming Euro 2024 matches this summer outdoors.
Steve Clarke and his squad, alongside thousands of fans, will be heading to Germany in seven weeks as they face the tournament hosts in the opening game on June 14.
Now businesses in Aberdeen are looking to capitalise on the hype surrounding the national team, by showing the matches outside.
The city currently has a ban on amplified music or entertainment in outdoor areas of licensed premises, but business reps in the area say pubs will miss out on a major revenue boost if they’re not allowed to create outdoor screenings.
SUBSCRIBE: Get a year's access to The Herald for £20 – offer ends soon
Aberdeen inspired - the city centre Business Improvement District - has asked the city’s licensing board to relax the rule so pubs and bars can offer al fresco screenings of games during the international championship.
Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said it’s an opportunity to create a special atmosphere for Tartan Army fans while boosting the hospitality sector.
He said: “There is a real and growing sense of excitement about Scotland being in the Euros this summer – not least because they will open the tournament against the hosts Germany on June 14.
“It has become a tournament of national significance, and fans will want to come together to enjoy the Euros – and hopefully celebrate Scotland’s progress. We at Aberdeen Inspired believe allowing games to be shown in existing outdoor spaces at city pubs and bars will be the ideal way to create that special atmosphere for a special championship.
“Also, it will provide a boost that licensed premises right across the city can share in at a time when the hospitality industry could do with every help it can get.”
READ MORE:
- Like an episode of Baby Reindeer: What is it really like to have a stalker?
- Rangers will approach St Mirren 'all guns blazing' despite recent woes
If successful, the request would mean pubs and bars that have existing outdoor areas could apply for permission to show the Euros there.
In a submission to the licensing board, Mr Watson also asked the rule that outdoor areas at licensed premises must close at 10pm be relaxed in the event of games that go to extra time or penalties.
The board is due to consider the request at its meeting on May 1.
Mr Watson added: “We want to cheer Scotland every step of the way and see them get as far they can in the Euros – while making sure Aberdeen’s hospitality sector can be winners, too.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here