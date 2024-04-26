Curated by artist Jim Lambie and SWG3, the project takes the 12-metre-wide billboard — installed on the Galvanizers' corrugated steel gable end during The New York Times Climate Hub, in November 2021 — and transforms it into a blank canvas.

Ono’s famous and striking work, DREAM, will be installed on the side of SWG3’s Galvanizers from the start of Glasgow International, Scotland's biennial festival of contemporary art, until the end of the year.

The Billboard Project forms part of a treasure trail of creative installations and artworks scattered across the SWG3 complex.

Current works include a sculpture by Jacqueline Donachie, an installation by Pat Jameson, large-scale graffiti murals by international and local artists spanning the outdoors yard, street and railway arches, and The Poetry Club: their most intimate venue, and a work-of-art in itself, co-founded and designed by Lambie.

Meanwhile, SWG3 has presented its programme for Glasgow International, which takes place between June 7 to 23.

To celebrate the opening weekend of the festival, SWG3 has announced a special event SWG3 X Glasgow International Party on Friday, June 7, where guests will enjoy live music and a special preview of the programme.

The venue will host the exhibition Martin Beck: Last Night, artist Martin Beck's 13 hour video documents every record played by musical host David Mancuso 40 years ago, on June 2, 1984, at one of the last parties at the 99 Prince Street location of seminal New York dance party known as The Loft.

SWG3 will also host a performance by Lawrence Abu Hamdan on the festival’s opening night, June 6. Air Pressure (2021) will be performed for the first time in the UK at SWG3.

Abu Hamdan’s performance is part of Live Audio Essays, organised and curated by The Common Guild, a series of three performances by Abu Hamdan presented in different music venues around Glasgow during Glasgow International.

In addition, on Saturday, June 8, art collective Stasis will perform Best of #9, especially commissioned by SWG3.

Meryl Gilbert, Arts and Business Director at SWG3, said: “Glasgow International is such an amazing festival for Glasgow and one we always look forward to. We are proud to be hosting such a diverse programme crossing performance, visual art and music and once again hosting the legendary Friday night opening event. We look forward to welcoming everybody to the venue for an incredible evening to celebrate the start of the festival.”