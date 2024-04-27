The island extends to about 453.70 acres in total, with a sheltered bay on the north protected by hills and rock escarpment on either side.

READ MORE: Small private Edinburgh city centre swimming pool sold

Sanda Island has seven residential properties, with four based at the northern end of the island and three next to the lighthouse at the southern end.

The majority of the houses have been renovated by the current owners including installation of new double glazing, new shower rooms in the cottages benefitting from underfloor electric heating.

The island also has a helipad close to the road that connects the farmhouse and lighthouse cottages.

There is also an abundance of wildlife on Sanda, including colonies of Puffin, Storm petrel, Razorbill, Manx shearwater, Kittiwake, Gulliemot, Great black-backed gull, Fulmar, Cormorant, Shag and Black guilliemot.

The sale also includes the ownership of both Sheep Island (31.72 acres) and Glunimore Island (4.41 acres), situated just to the north and northeast of Sanda.

For more information, visit the listing on the Knight Frank website here