It observed that, overall, the worldwide inhalable drug market was valued at around 33 billion dollars in 2023, with the nebuliser market valued at in excess of one billion dollars. The funding round was led by SCVC, a UK-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage, “deep-tech” spinouts. It was supported by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Foresight WAE Technology, SIS Ventures, Ascension, and Conduit EIS Impact Fund.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Toxic Tory ideology and all the wrong priorities

Elijah Nazarzadeh, chief executive and co-founder of Nebu-Flow, said: “Essentially, our technology provides new opportunities for targeted drug delivery to the lungs as well as drug delivery to the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. We are engaged with a number of partners in the UK and North America who are currently trialling the product as we prepare for the regulatory approval stage.”

He added: “Our mission is to revolutionise respiratory drug delivery. The investment accelerates our development activities to position the company for inhalation delivery of RNA-based formulations. We now look forward to the final product development and commercialisation stages, with the support of SCVC and our other investors."

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Brexit view of a true believer

Harry Destecroix, managing partner of SCVC, said: “We are deeply impressed by the team's achievement of its technical and commercial milestones to date, demonstrating their capability and readiness for the next phase in healthcare innovation. This investment underscores our confidence in Nebu-Flow’s groundbreaking nebulisation technology, which is poised to transform respiratory drug delivery, improve health and deliver impact."

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Next First Minister faces huge challenge

Kerry Sharp, director of entrepreneurship and investment at taxpayer-backed Scottish Enterprise, said: “Scottish Enterprise has supported Nebu-Flow’s ambition to revolutionise respiratory drug delivery over a number of years, from inclusion in our ‘unlocking ambition’ entrepreneurship programme and feasibility grant support all the way through to this investment, which has in turn helped unlock access to other large grant awards for the company.”

She added: “The human health sector is a key opportunity area for growth in Scotland, with our academic capability already delivering world-class successes in the field. Companies like Nebu-Flow can play a vital role in transforming our economy by scaling up, creating high-value jobs and competing internationally. It has been fantastic to follow their journey from university spinout right through to securing the investment needed to commercialise their technology, hopefully bringing benefits to respiratory patients around the world.”

Nebu-Flow noted is chairman, John Pritchard, has more than 25 years of experience in the field, working in senior roles for GSK, AstraZeneca, 3M, and Philips.